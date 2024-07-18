Trump accepts GOP nomination with meandering RNC speech, his first since assassination attempt
Former President Donald Trump accepted the GOP nomination for president for the third time in a row on Thursday, closing out the Republican National Convention with his first speech since he was shot in a failed assassination attempt just days earlier.
Speaking for more than an hour and a half in what was the longest convention address in modern history, Trump struck an uncharacteristically somber tone to recount the fatal shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania before he transitioned into the kind of meandering address that is his staple.
With a bandage covering the wound where a sniper's bullet tore through his ear, Trump told Republican delegates in Milwaukee and a primetime television audience about his experience during the shooting, which left one rally attendee dead and two others wounded.
"I am not supposed to be here tonight," he said. "I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God. And watching the reports over the last few days, many people say it was a providential moment. Probably was."
The rest of the speech featured an unfocused Trump riffing on the text in his prepared remarks, with an emphasis on the economy, inflation and the Biden administration's foreign policy. If elected, he vowed to implement large-scale deportations of undocumented immigrants, cut taxes and reassert American might abroad. He made several false or misleading claims during his remarks.
The speech stretched past midnight on the East Coast, and Trump concluded by tying the attempt on his life to his campaign for the White House and calling on his supporters to fight alongside him.
"Nothing will sway us. Nothing will slow us. And no one will ever stop us," Trump said. "No matter what dangers come our way, no matter what obstacles lie in our path, we will keep striving toward our shared and glorious destiny — and we will not fail."
Here's more from what Trump said in his 2024 RNC speech:
Trump's family joins him on stage for balloon drop before convention adjourns
At the end of his speech, Trump's family joined him on stage as 100,000 balloons were dropped from the ceiling of the Fiserv Forum. The Trumps mingled onstage for about 20 minutes.
Several minutes after they exited, the 2024 Republican National Convention officially adjourned.
Trump closes speech: "Nothing will sway us. Nothing will slow us. And no one will ever stop us"
The former president closed his speech by again mentioning Saturday's horrible scene.
"Just a few short days ago, my journey with you nearly ended, we know that," he said. "And yet here we are tonight, all gathered together, talking about the future, promise, and a total renewal of a thing we love very much, it's called America. We live in a world of miracles."
"None of us knows God's plan, or where life's adventure will take us," Trump added. "But if the events of last Saturday make anything clear, it is that every single moment we have on Earth is a gift from God. We have to make the most of every day for the people and for the country we love. The attacker in Pennsylvania wanted to stop our movement, but the truth is the movement has never been about me. It has always been about you."
Trump said greatness is an American birthright, "but as long as our energies are spent fighting each other, our destiny will remain out of reach."
The former president nodded to ancestors who crossed the Delaware, survived an icy winter at Valley Forge and overcame many more challenges.
"When our way of life was threatened, American patriots marched onto the battlefield, raced into enemy strongholds, and stared down death, and stared down those enemies to keep alive the flame of freedom," Trump said.
The crowd started a chant of, "Win, win, win," and Trump joined.
"Nothing will sway us. Nothing will slow us. And no one will ever stop us," Trump said. "No matter what dangers come our way, no matter what obstacles lie in our path, we will keep striving toward our shared and glorious destiny — and we will not fail. We will not fail."
Trump says Biden's handling of Afghanistan withdrawal "emboldened" Russia to invade Ukraine
Turning to foreign policy, Trump pledged to not only make the country safer, but "help bring stability to the world."
The former president veered from his prepared remarks to briefly praise Viktor Orbán, Hungary's authoritarian prime minister, as "tough." Orbán recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and he traveled to Mar-a-Lago last week to meet with Trump following the NATO summit in Washington, D.C.
Trump also said he got along with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
"It's nice to get along with someone that has a lot of nuclear weapons," he said.
The former president claimed that when Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris came into office in January 2021, they inherited a "world at peace, and turned it into a planet of war. We're in a planet of war."
"It began to unravel with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the worst humiliation in the history of our country," he said. "We have never had a humiliation like that."
Thirteen U.S. service members were killed in an attack at the airport in Kabul during the chaotic withdrawal in August 2021 and 45 others were wounded. Some of their family members addressed the convention Wednesday, when the theme was "Make America Strong Once Again."
"Emboldened by that disaster, Russia invaded Ukraine. They saw this group of people that was incompetent," Trump said.
Trump warns adversaries will pay "big price" for not returning hostages
Trump called for foreign governments and non-state actors to release Americans who are wrongfully detained or held hostage, warning that there will be a "big price" to pay if he's reelected.
"And the entire world, I tell you this, we want our hostages back — and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price," he said.
Trump recently vowed to secure the freedom of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia since March 2023 on accusations of espionage that he, his employer and the U.S. government vehemently deny.
Russia is also holding Paul Whelan, a former Marine who is serving a 16-year prison sentence after he was convicted on espionage charges. Whelan, his family and the U.S. say the charges are false. In 2022, Trump said he turned down a prisoner swap to secure Whelan's release.
Trump and his former administration officials have criticized prisoner swaps made by the Biden administration to secure the release of Americans from Russia and Iran.
China, Iran and Syria are among the countries holding Americans that the U.S. or advocacy groups consider to be wrongfully detained. A number of Israeli-Americans have been held hostage by Hamas since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel. The Taliban is also holding an American hostage.
Trump jokes about graphic that likely saved his life
Speaking about immigration, Trump brought up a graphic on the screens behind him. It was the same graphic he turned his head to read on Saturday, leading the bullet to graze his right ear instead of likely hitting him in the skull.
"Last time I put up that chart, I never really got to look at it," Trump said, to laughter from the crowd. "But without that chart, I would not be here today. Never got to look at it."
The crowd erupted into cheers.
"I said, 'You gotta see this chart,' I was so proud of it and by the time I got to there, I never got to see it that day," he said.
Trump promises progress on the economy, immigration and foreign policy
Turning to his policy goals, Trump vowed to reverse what he said are the failures of the current administration regarding inflation, immigration policy and America's standing abroad.
"Just a few short years ago, under my presidency, we had the most secure border and best economy in the history of our country," Trump said.
Veering from topic to topic, he criticized the Biden administration for its record on inflation, insisting he'll help bring prices down. Trump said the borders will be "totally secure" and the economy will "soar." He also vowed to achieve peace and harmony on the international stage.
But in order for that to happen, Trump said the current leadership needs to be replaced. He said that carefully, without mentioning Mr. Biden's name.
"We also have an illegal immigration crisis and it's taking place right now as we sit here in this beautiful arena. It's a massive invasion at our southern border," Trump said. Illegal crossings at the southern border have plunged over the past five months.
The former president said wars are raging in Europe and the Middle East, and the planet is "teetering" on the verge of "World War III."
"It's time for a change. This administration can't come close to solving the problems," he said.
He also pledged to tackle inflation and bring down interest rates.
"I will end the devastating inflation crisis immediately, bring down interest rates and lower the cost of energy," Trump said.
Trump veers off-script after recalling assassination attempt
Since he wrapped up the section of his speech about the assassination attempt, Trump has frequently veered off-script, riffing on various topics and straying from his prepared remarks. In a speech that aides said would be about unifying the country, he called Nancy Pelosi "crazy," accused Democrats of stealing the 2020 election and attacked the news media.
At one point, he mentioned the sitting president, whose name does not appear in the written version of the address.
"If you add up the 10 worst presidents, they wouldn't have done the damage that Biden has done," Trump said. "Biden — I'm not going to use that name anymore."
Trump says criminal cases should be dropped "if Democrats want to unify our country"
At the start of the year, Trump was facing 91 felony counts across four different criminal cases, two brought by special counsel Jack Smith, the third pursued by Manhattan prosecutors, and fourth from the district attorney's office in Fulton County, Georgia. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the New York case, and on Monday, a federal judge in Florida dismissed one of Smith's cases stemming from Trump's alleged handling of sensitive government documents after leaving office in January 2021.
Proceedings in the other two cases, relating to the 2020 election, have been delayed while other matters are litigated.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that the prosecutions are politically motivated "witch hunts" designed to harm his candidacy, though there is no evidence Mr. Biden has been involved in any of them.
He urged Democrats in his speech to "drop these partisan witch hunts — which I have been going through for approximately eight years — and they should do that without delay, and allow an election to proceed that is worthy of our people."
"We're going to win it anyway," Trump said.
The former president also said political disagreement should not be demonized and dissent criminalized.
"In that spirit, the Democrat Party should immediately stop weaponizing the justice system and labeling their political opponent as an enemy of democracy, especially since that is not true," Trump said. "In fact, I am the one saving democracy for the people of our country."
Trump's message to JD Vance: "Enjoy the ride"
Turning to the box where his family and friends are sitting, Trump acknowledged Sen. JD Vance, his newly selected running mate. Hinting at the 39-year-old's future in the party, Trump had a message for him: "You're going to be doing this a long time. Enjoy the ride."
Trump remembers shooting victim Corey Comperatore, showcasing firefighting gear
Trump reserved part of his speech for remembering Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old father, husband and firefighter who was killed by the shooter Saturday.
On stage, Trump displayed Comperatore's firefighter helmet and jacket. Comperatore died shielding his family from the bullets.
"Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, unbelievable person, everybody tells me, unbelievable. And seriously wounded two other great warriors, spoke to them today — David Dutch and James Copenhaver," Trump said. "Two great people. I also spoke to all three families of these tremendous people — our love and prayers are with them, and always will be. We're never going to forget them. They came for a great rally. They were serious Trumpsters, I want to tell you.
"But Corey unfortunately, we have to use the past tense," Trump continued. "He was incredible. He was a highly respected former fire chief, respected by everybody, was accompanied by his wife Helen, incredible woman … and two precious daughters. He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was."
The former president walked over to Comperatore's firefighting helmet and jacket, kissing the helmet. Trump said Americans have raised more than $6 million for those three families.
"They're warriors," he said.
Trump and the whole convention center observed a moment of silence in Comperatore's honor.
Trump credits crowd for not rushing for the exits during shooting: "Many lives were saved"
Continuing to describe the events that took place Saturday, Trump said the "most incredible aspect" was that the crowd did not flee when the shots were fired, but instead stood to locate the gunman and began pointing at him.
"Nobody ran, and by not stampeding, many lives were saved. But that isn't the reason that they didn't move — the reason is that they knew I was in very serious trouble," he said. "They saw the blood, and thought actually, most did, that I was dead. They knew it was a shot to the head. They saw the blood."
Trump said his supporters did not want to leave him. Secret Service agents put themselves at risk, he continued, but the danger dissipated when a sniper shot and killed the gunman.
"I am not supposed to be here tonight," he said. "I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God. And watching the reports over the last few days, many people say it was a providential moment. Probably was."
Trump describes realizing rally was "under attack"
Trump said he believed he was shot in the ear and, after feeling it with his hand, saw it was covered with blood.
"I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack, and in one movement, proceeded to drop to the ground," he said.
Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded Trump to protect him, and the former president said he felt safe "because I had God on my side."
Trump accepts nomination, recalls shooting: "The assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life"
Trump opened the speech by accepting the GOP's nomination for president of the United States. "We're going to do it right," he said.
He then recounted. for the first time publicly the assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One attendee, Corey Comperatore, was killed and two others, David Dutch and James Copenhaver, were injured. The former president was wounded when a bullet grazed his right ear.
"So many people have asked me what happened, 'tell us what happened please,' and therefore, I'll tell you exactly what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it's actually too painful to tell," he said.
Trump thanked the American people for their support following the assassination attempt and said the bullet "came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life."
The former president recalled speaking "very strongly, powerfully and happily" at the rally about his efforts to address illegal immigration and began turning to his right to look at a chart displaying border crossings when he heard a "loud whizzing sound" and felt something hit his right ear.
"The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be here tonight. We would not be together," he said.
UFC's Dana White introduces Trump as a "fighter"
After a performance by Kid Rock of the song "American Bada**," Dana White, president and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, took the stage. He called Trump "a man who truly cares about people" and accused the media of pushing a false narrative about the former president.
"I know President Trump. I know President Trump is a fighter," White said, calling Trump the "toughest, most resilient human being" he's met.
The UFC chief said Trump is running for president to "save our American dream."
"I know President Trump is literally putting his life on the line for something bigger than himself and he's willing to risk it all because he loves this country," he said.
Calling Trump a proven and fearless leader, White said the choice for president in November is clear.
"I know America needs a strong leader and the world needs a strong America," White said. "I know Donald J. Trump is the best choice for president of the United States."
He then introduced Trump, who took the stage as singer Lee Greenwood performed his song "God Bless the USA."
Melania Trump arrives at the convention
Melania Trump arrived at the convention shortly after 9 p.m. local time after skipping a majority of the four-day event.
In 2016, she delivered a convention speech that lifted parts of the remarks that former first lady Michelle Obama delivered at the Democratic National Convention in 2008. She delivered a speech from the White House Rose Garden in 2020 when the convention was virtual during the pandemic.
Eric Trump says his father "restored a voice to millions of Americans"
Eric Trump recalled his father sitting their family down eight years ago to tell them he was running for president.
"He decided to leave behind the comforts of an unbelievable business empire, to leave behind everything he had ever built to answer the call to serve our nation," he said. "My father was clear — it would not be easy, that there would be a huge price to pay, and that the attacks would be vicious. Looking back, that was an understatement."
He said his father has shown "unwavering courage and determination" and praised him for seeing "potential where others saw despair."
The president's son ticked off a list of grievances against the Biden administration related to crime, the economy, infrastructure, foreign policy, the fentanyl crisis, education and transgender athletes.
"I'm sorry. We know it's wrong and we will fix it," he said.
The president's son also praised his father for giving hope to millions of Americans.
"He restored hope. He restored a voice to millions of Americans who had been ignored," he said. "He restored the American dream."
"My father even became the target of this asset who almost killed America's single greatest hope for our future," he added.
WWE legend Hulk Hogan tears his shirt during rousing speech
WWE star Hulk Hogan gave perhaps the most colorful speech of the night, with most of Trump's family arriving shortly before it began.
"Let Trumpmania run wild, brother!" he said, ripping his black t-shirt to reveal a red Trump/Vance 2024 shirt underneath.
Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, said he's known Trump for over 35 years.
"He's always been the biggest patriot, and he still is," the WWE legend said.
The pro wrestler also had a name for Trump supporters, whom he called "real Americans": "Trumpites."
"When Donald J. Trump becomes the president of the United States, all the real Americans are going to be nicknamed Trumpites," he said. "Because all the Trumpites are going to be running wild for four years."
Hogan said Trump is the "toughest of them all." He referenced Saturday's assassination attempt.
"What happened last week, when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next president of the United States — enough was enough," he said.
Biden aides furious over push to get him to drop out
Here's the latest reporting from CBS News' Robert Costa:
Tucker Carlson says Trump transformed into "the leader of a nation" after shooting
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said "divine intervention" saved Trump's life on Saturday, arguing that the shooting transformed Trump into "the leader of a nation."
The presidency comes with great power, he said, but the title is "bestowed by a process."
"Just because you call yourself the president doesn't mean that much," he said. "But being a leader is very different. It's not a title. It's organic. You can't name someone a leader. A leader is the bravest man. That's who the leader is."
Carlson said Trump could have used inflammatory rhetoric against his critics in the shooting's aftermath, but "he did his best to bring the country together."
"This is the most responsible unifying behavior of a leader, I think I've ever seen," he said.
Carlson said late last year he became a supporter of the former president's when the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in the classified documents case, which was dismissed earlier this week.
In January 2021, Carlson said he hated Trump "passionately," according to text messages revealed in court documents in a defamation suit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems.
Carlson also praised Vance, calling him a "thoroughly decent man."
"One of the very few politicians in Washington, who actually is very close to his own wife, which is wonderful to see. And she's wonderful, actually," Carlson said.
2 more Democratic lawmakers call on Biden to drop out
With the RNC in full swing, two more Democratic lawmakers said President Biden should not seek reelection.
Rep. Jim Costa of California told CBS News' Robert Costa that Mr. Biden should "pass the torch" and leave the race.
"[F]or the good of the country, I think it is time for the President to pass the torch to the next generation to carry on the legacy he started," the congressman said in a written statement. "Democrats need to unite and deliver their strongest team to the American people in this election."
Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, who is in a tight reelection fight, also called on the president to step aside.
"[W]hile I appreciate his commitment to public service and our country, I believe President Biden should not seek re-election to another term," he said in a statement to the Daily Montanan. Tester is the second Democratic senator to call on Mr. Biden to drop out.
Trump attorney Alina Habba says he has "inspired" young women
Alina Habba, Trump's lawyer in his various legal cases in New York, said she has had the "great privilege of representing President Donald J. Trump."
"His unwavering support not only shaped my career, but has inspired other young women with big dreams," Habba said.
Habba said Trump "championed my journey, empowering me to be who I became today."
"His unwavering support not only shaped my career, but has inspired other young women with big dreams," she said.
Trump, she said, is her "friend."
"The only crime Trump has committed is loving America," she said.
Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York in May.
Trump arrives at convention to listen to speeches
The former president arrived at the convention for its fourth and final session just before 7 p.m. local time. He entered the Fiserv Forum to AC/DC's "Back in Black" and took his seat in the family-and-friends box to listen to the night's remaining speeches.
Among those seated with the former president is country music star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany.
The first speaker after Trump arrived was John Nieporte, a golf professional at one of his courses who hailed Trump's golf game.
Pompeo: "We put America first every single day"
Mike Pompeo, who led the State Department and CIA under Trump, recounted foreign policy under the previous administration.
"We put America first every single day," he said.
The former secretary of state made a quip about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who came under scrutiny after he was hospitalized earlier this year and did not immediately disclose it to the White House, Congress and the public.
"We never lost our secretary of defense for two weeks either," Pompeo said.
He accused the Biden administration of treating "illegals better than our own citizens," which he called "indecent."
"Donald Trump will every day, I saw it firsthand, he will put America first," Pompeo said. "So let's do what's right and what's important. Let's elect a president who isn't ashamed of our nation and will never apologize for our country. And when we do, we will put a strong America first leader back in the White House."
Trump wrote speech "personally" after he "tore up" pre-shooting speech, aide says
Trump wrote Thursday night's nomination acceptance speech himself, a top Trump aide told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in Milwaukee.
"He, as he said himself, tore up his speech after the failed assassination attempt," said Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez, noting Trump wanted to "meet the moment."
"This speech, he wrote personally," she said. "He poured into — he was making final edits up until just the walkthroughs and the rehearsals today. And it will be very personal. It will be from the heart. And it will meet the moment. It will call for the unity that the nation needs."
Alvarez said this new speech is "deeply personal" and "heartfelt."
Trump's prepared remarks, Alvarez said, do not mention President Biden by name.
"I have read excerpts, and I can definitely say that Biden by name will not be mentioned," Alvarez said.
Melania Trump will be at convention for husband's speech, campaign aide says
Former first lady Melania Trump, who has been notably absent from the week's festivities, will be in attendance when her husband officially accepts the nomination, according to the former president's senior adviser Danielle Alvarez.
Alvarez told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that Trump's "entire family" will be there.
The former first lady has been mostly out of the public eye since leaving the White House and has not campaigned for her husband, except for appearing at his reelection announcement and attending a few private fundraising events.
Linda McMahon muses about Trump's granddaughter messing up his hair
McMahon, who served as the head of the Small Business Administration under Trump, recounted a story to the convention crowd of attending a meeting with the former president at Mar-a-Lago, where his 4-year-old granddaughter ran into his arms.
McMahon said the young girl "whisked off his hat and mussed his hair."
"He smiled with the love that only a grandfather could've given," she said.
Before joining the Trump administration, McMahon served as the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, and Trump is in the group's hall of fame. In addition to McMahon, one other big name from the WWE will address the RNC: retired wrestler Hulk Hogan.
What to expect from Trump's 2024 RNC speech
Trump has said he rewrote his Republican National Convention speech to focus on unity after Saturday's assassination attempt. CBS News' Jake Rosen and Ed O'Keefe preview the address:
How a Trump-Vance administration could affect foreign policy
Sen. JD Vance of Ohio gave a quick preview Wednesday night of the approach a potential Trump-Vance administration could take on foreign policy. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins "The Daily Report with John Dickerson" with analysis:
Who's speaking tonight at the RNC?
The RNC and Trump campaign released the list of speakers who will address delegates before Trump takes the stage. Some of the most notable names include:
- Sen. Steve Daines of Montana
- Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee
- Linda McMahon, former head of the Small Business Administration
- Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state
- Alina Habba, Trump's attorney
- Tucker Carlson
- Hulk Hogan
- Franklin Graham
- Eric Trump
- Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship
The day's official session is slated to end at 10:30 p.m. CT, or 11:30 p.m. ET.
CBS News polls finds Trump's lead over Biden has grown
When Trump accepts the Republican nomination Thursday night, he'll do so with his largest national lead over Mr. Biden in the campaign thus far.
A slight majority, including some who aren't voting for him, say Trump's words in the days since the assassination attempt have been more unifying than divisive. Voters feel the same way about Mr. Biden's response to the tragic events, too.
But it is Trump with the growing advantage in the vote. Trump is up five points nationally now, and three across the key battleground states. To put that national lead in context: it's been 20 years since a Republican presidential candidate has won the national popular vote, and over 30 years since a Republican won by more than five.
The race across the battlegrounds moved one point more toward Trump today since we surveyed the battlegrounds last week.
Read more from the poll here.