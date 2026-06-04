Woodlawn students share big dreams and hopes for their community in letters to Barack and Michelle Obama

Eden Beswick has a question for former President Barack Obama: "How do I become president?"

The second grader at Woodlawn Community School is one of dozens of students who recently wrote letters to President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as the Obama Presidential Center prepares to open in their neighborhood.

In her letter, Eden wrote about making her community safer, her admiration for the former president and first lady, and her dream of one day following in Obama's footsteps.

"It's really cool because then if I become president, I will become the first Black woman president of the United States," Eden said.

Inside Tyler Patrick's Woodlawn classroom, students spent months learning about the Obamas, their leadership and their impact on Chicago and beyond, before putting pencil to paper.

"The students wrote incredible letters about the changes that they wanted to see within the community, the questions that they would ask Barack and Michelle, why they inspire them and why they think they are leaders," Patrick said.

The assignment was about more than writing skills. It encouraged students to think about the future they hope to shape and the changes they want to see in their own community.

Some students wrote about ending violence. Others wanted safer neighborhoods, better education, and more community leaders in schools.

For Julius Todd, the issue of safety was personal.

"I want my community to be safe," Julius wrote in his letter.

He later explained why.

"It was scary because I had a lot of Mexican friends and Mexican cousins," Julius said. "So I wanted them to feel safe."

Patrick said she was impressed by the depth of the students' responses.

"We've had a range of answers, like helping homeless people, violence in their community, having safe parks and places for kids to be," she said.

For Jon'Niah Morrow, learning about the Obamas left a lasting impression.

"I would like to change bad things happening," she said.

She also shared what she has learned from the former president and first lady.

"Barack taught us. Voices are strong in front of different faces," Jon'Niah said. "She is special to me because she tells us to never give up. She loves people, no matter if they are black, green, yellow, violet, no matter what color that is. Michelle will always love people."

And if Barack and Michelle Obama ever walked through the doors of Woodlawn Community School?

"I would scream on my knees," she said.

As the Obama Presidential Center prepares to welcome visitors, students say they are excited about what it could mean for their community. But they also have a message of their own.

Holding up their letters together, the class made one final request:

"Barack and Michelle Obama, visit us at Woodlawn Community School!"