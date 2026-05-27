Obama Presidential Center announces programming for opening weekend, summer

The Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park is opening June 19, and the Obama Foundation on Wednesday morning announced more about grand opening weekend celebrations and summer programming.

The first weekend, from Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 21, visitors can expect live entertainment — including DJs, musical groups, and dance performances on the plaza; family-friendly activities such as face painting and photo booths, sports and play stations led by all eight of Chicago's professional sports teams and their mascots.

Talks by special guest speakers will also be held in the center's auditorium, focusing on topics such as arts, culture, and democracy.

This summer, the center will host a variety of programming, including a "You Are America" series of talks and community events commemorating the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding. These events will be held throughout July and August.

Also planned this summer are biweekly "Symphony of the Soil" garden gatherings in the center's Eleanor Roosevelt Fruit and Vegetable Garden, from July 12 through Sept. 20.

An all-ages celebration of President Obama's birthday is set for Aug. 4, centered on a karaoke DJ spinning soul, R&B, and contemporary music. Also this summer, the "At Your Pace" walk and run club will meet weekly on Thursday mornings beginning Aug. 6.

Obama Foundation chief executive officer Valerie Jarrett said the idea of the Obama Presidential Center campus is about inspiring change.

"This is an active and engaging campus, and we want people to not just observe, but to, you know, play with the interactive displays that we have. We want them to soak it in, and we want them to feel like, 'OK, I can leave here and do something a little different in my lives,'" Jarrett said. "And if we do that, well, then that's success."

President Obama himself will be present for the official dedication ceremony for the center on June 18. The center opens to the public the following day — Juneteenth.

While most of the 19-acre campus is open to the public for free, a ticket is required to get into the museum.