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Eddie Vedder performs original song with "Guitars Over Guns" at Obama Center opening

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder took the stage during the Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony and was joined by members of the group "Guitars Over Guns."

Vedder, along with young musicians from the arts-based mentorship program, performed an original song they collaborated on called "Better Believe." 

The performance ended with a call-and-response saying, "We believe," as Barack and Michelle Obama clapped and sang along. 

The song was recorded with help from audio arts students and alumni from Columbia College Chicago. All proceeds from the song release will go to the organization, ensuring other young musicians can participate. 

In 2023, Obama dropped by the "Guitar Over Guns'" South Side music studio after the group earned a $15,000 grant from the Obama Foundation.

Guitars Over Guns offers free music lessons and mentoring in cities including Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles.  

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