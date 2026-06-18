Thousands thrilled at Midway Plaisance watch party for Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony

Thousands of people gathered on the Midway Plaisance Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center.

While the area right adjacent to the new presidential center was heavily restricted, the Midway was the site of the free official watch party for the grand opening ceremony — though tickets that went fast were required, and security was tight.

The Midway Plaisance is an east-west strip of parkland that runs from Cornell Drive in Jackson Park to Cottage Grove Avenue in Washington Park, largely through the University of Chicago campus. On an average during the academic year, it might be where college students pass between UChicago's Main Quad and the Burton-Judson dormitory, or gather to play ultimate frisbee.

On this momentous day, the mile-long thoroughfare and park hosted joyous crowds who gathered to celebrate the 44th President of the United States and onetime UChicago Law School Lecturer Barack Obama, and the Presidential Center now visible looking east along the Midway that honors his legacy.

"It's a family reunion. I feel like I'm with all my cousins," said Letitia Dennis. "I mean, it's just love that's what Barack brings. You call him by his first name because you feel like you know him."

The energy on the Midway was electric. One couldn't help but dance, and a DJ was spinning as early as the 8 a.m. hour.

"I tell you, when you get to the point when you can celebrate, honey child, and be grateful for just being here, that's liberation for everybody," said watch party attendee Joy Ramza.

Thousands of people came to celebrate, including Sylvia Chaney-Williamson, who flew in on Wednesday from Oakland, California, for the event Thursday and to see the Obama Presidential Center museum.

"This is the most wonderful moment I could ever imagine," said Chaney-Williamson. "I bought my ticket — I mean I bought my airline ticket and hotel ticket May 1st."

Brittany Nares brought her two sons, 6-year-old Erias and 3-year-old Samir.

"They heard about the center opening, and they love Barack and Michelle," said Nares. "Like, I talk to them a lot about it. They read a lot of books about them. They know he's from Chicago as well, so they were pretty excited."

Back during the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893, the Midway Plaisance was the site of the world's first Ferris wheel. This Thursday 133 years later, it was the site of a metaphorical roller coaster of emotions.

Tears fell from some watchers' eyes when former First Lady Michelle Obama gave her speech.

Dennis brought her 4-year-old granddaughter, Tatum Horton-Tucker, to see the special event.

"I wanted her to see what it felt like from [former President Obama's] standpoint today," said Dennis, "because she's going to read about it."

CBS News Chicago interviewed Tatum.

"I like the music," the 4-year-old said.

Tatum then borrowed the CBS News Chicago microphone, and said she didn't like dancing. She may have been a little camera shy, because we caught her busting moves.

"She dances for Intrigue [Dance and Performing Arts Center], so I think that's some moves you probably saw, Intrigue," said Dennis.