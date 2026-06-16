Obama Presidential Center opening performers include Bruce Springsteen, The Roots, Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera

The Obama Foundation announced a star-studded list of musical performers that will take the stage at the Obama Presidential Center grand opening ceremony Thursday.

The Obama library's grand opening ceremony is being held the day before the presidential center opens to the public on Juneteenth, for thousands of invited guests. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. CT.

Performers include The Roots, Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Common, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Marc Anthony.

U2's Bono and The Edge, Tems, and actress and producer Marsai Martin are also slated to perform.

While the ceremony itself is invite only, the Obama Foundation is hosting a free watch party on Midway Plaisance starting at 9 a.m. You can also watch the ceremony on CBS News Chicago, stream it on CBSChicago.com, or watch on the Obama Foundation's YouTube and social media accounts.