Watch Live: Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin

Washington — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday for her confirmation hearings, where senators are delivering opening statements before Jackson herself makes remarks.
The hearings, which are scheduled to last four days, come 24 days after President Biden announced the historic selection of Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Questioning is set to begin Tuesday and continue Wednesday.
Jackson became the first Black woman to be selected for the high court, and if confirmed by the evenly divided Senate, she will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
"Today's a proud day for America," Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, said to open the hearing, noting that while the Supreme Court has been filled with "many superb justices" who have made lasting contributions to the rule of law, "the reality is the court's members in one respect have never really reflected the nation they served."
"You, Judge Jackson, can be the first," he said.
Jackson has spent the past month meeting behind closed doors with Democratic and Republican senators. But the hearings give Jackson the opportunity to publicly explain her decisions across her nearly nine years on the federal bench, how she approaches cases and what she believes is the role of the Supreme Court.
The addition of Jackson to the Supreme Court will not alter its ideological balance, but at 51 years old, she is positioned to serve for decades.
With Democrats controlling 50 seats in the Senate and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking tie votes, Jackson can be confirmed without Republican support, and Democrats hope the Senate will hold its final vote before it breaks for a two-week recess April 8.
But the White House and Democratic leaders are hoping the Senate will approve her nomination with backing from both parties. Durbin estimated half-a-dozen Republicans could vote to confirm Jackson, and some GOP senators have suggested they're open to doing so.
Three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — backed Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals to the District of Columbia Circuit last year. Durbin told reporters this month part of his appeal to Republicans who opposed her confirmation to the D.C. Circuit is that her confirmation would make history.
In the run-up to Jackson's confirmation, Republicans honed in on her two years working as an assistant federal public defender and on the Sentencing Commission, claiming her nomination is part of a broader push by Mr. Biden to make the federal judiciary "softer on crime."
Grassley promises an "exhaustive" review of Jackson's record and views
Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the committee, opened his remarks by congratulating Jackson and thanking her for meeting with him.
Grassley said he's been encouraging his Republican colleagues to meet with her, and emphasized the need for a "thorough" and "respectful" process by the committee.
"We will conduct a thorough, exhaustive examination of Judge Jackson's record and views," and won't try to turn it into a "spectacle," Grassley said, referencing the confirmation process for Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Grassley emphasized the committee will examine Jackson's record and whether she will judge cases by the Constitution as originally understood. He emphasized the problems he views with "living constitutionalism," and insisted judges should not legislate from the bench.
"The American people should be able to read a law and know what it means," Grassley said. "They shouldn't have to ask how a federal judge who disagrees with the law could reinterpret the words on that page."
Grassley also criticized the role "dark money" groups have played in the judicial process, and expressed his frustration that Republicans didn't receive all the documents they requested in the vetting process.
He also previewed a line of argument Republicans are likely to pursue in questioning Jackson's history as a public defender.
"I've distinguished between two types of nominees who have worked on criminal cases. There are Bill of Rights attorneys who want to protect defendants' constitutional rights. Then there are what I've called criminal defense lawyers who disagree with our criminal laws and want to undermine laws that they have policy disagreements with," Grassley said. "That's an important difference."
First day of confirmation hearings for Jackson gets underway
With a bang of the gavel from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, the confirmation hearings for Jackson began just after 11 a.m.
Durbin began by offering well wishes to Justice Clarence Thomas, who the Supreme Court said was hospitalized Friday with flu-like symptoms and diagnosed with an infection.
"I speak for all the members of the committee in wishing him a speedy recovery," he said.
In his opening statement, Durbin noted the historic nature of Jackson's nomination, as she is the first Black woman to be nominated to the high court and, if confirmed, would be the first African-American woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Durbin sought to address likely lines of attack by Republican senators on the panel, such as Jackson's record on the U.S. Sentencing Commission and as a federal assistant public defender, and said she has numerous times before received a thorough review by the committee.
"Look at the record. Your complete record has been scoured by this committee on four different occasions," he said.
Durbin ended his remarks by quoting President Abraham Lincoln.
"You, Judge Jackson, are one of Mr. Lincoln's living witnesses of an America that is unafraid of challenge, willing to risk change, confident of the basic goodness of our citizens, and you are living witness to the fact that in America, all is possible," he said.
Jackson says she's feeling "very good" ahead of hearing
After arriving on Capitol Hill for the start of her confirmation hearings, Jackson walked past a crowd of assembled reporters and, asked how she was feeling, said "very good."
She then entered a holding room with members of her family.
Biden and Harris expected to watch some of the hearings
President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to watch at least some of this week's Supreme Court confirmation hearings, a White House official confirms to CBS News. In preparation for the proceedings, Jackson did moot court sessions with White House staff, according to a source familiar with the process.
Doug Jones, the White House sherpa for the process and a former senator from Alabama, told CBS News last week Jackson has spent a lot of time preparing.
"You know, when you go through this, you know that your entire life is going to be flashbacked and you're going to have to look," Jones said. "So she's going back through her opinions. There's a lot of them. She's going back through her college career, her law school career. She has done all the due diligence on herself that the senators should be doing and we expect them to do, and trying to talk about the questions, anything that comes up and during the vetting process that the White House has helped her with."
Retired Judge Thomas Griffith, University of Pennsylvania law professor Lisa Fairfax to introduce Jackson
Jackson will be introduced before the Senate Judiciary Committee by retired Judge Thomas Griffith, who served on the D.C. Circuit, and Lisa Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
Griffith was nominated to the federal appeals court by President George W. Bush in 2005 and was an influential conservative judge across his 15-year tenure. He retired from the federal bench in 2020. In February, after Mr. Biden announced Jackson as his nominee, he authored a letter to the panel calling her "immensely qualified" to serve on the Supreme Court and urged the Senate to confirm her.
Fairfax, meanwhile, met Jackson when they were freshman at Harvard University and went on to attend Harvard Law School together.
The schedule for Jackson's confirmation hearings
Jackson's confirmation hearings will be four days. On Monday, committee members and Jackson will have 10 minutes each to make opening statements, and she will be introduced by Thomas Griffith, a former judge on the D.C. Circuit, and Lisa Fairfax, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, who have five minute apiece to speak. Monday's session begins at 11 a.m.
There will then be two days of questions from senators to Jackson. On Tuesday, members will have 30 minutes each for questions, and on Wednesday, they'll each receive 20 minutes for a second round. Also on Wednesday, the committee will meet for a closed-door session to discuss Jackson's FBI background investigation, which is standard for Supreme Court nominees. Both Tuesday and Wednesday's sessions begin at 9 a.m.
On the final day, the committee will hear from the American Bar Association, which unanimously rated Jackson as "well qualified" to serve on the Supreme Court, and outside witnesses. Witnesses and senators will have five minutes each for statements and questions, respectively, also starting at 9 a.m.
