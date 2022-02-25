What to know about Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's pick for the Supreme Court

President Biden plans to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, according to a source familiar with the process. If confirmed by the Senate, she is likely to hold the position for decades.

Here's what you need to know about the 51-year-old federal appeals court judge, who could become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Historic appointment

Jackson is the first Black woman selected to serve on the Supreme Court, an institution that once upheld segregation. Her confirmation would continue to diversify a court that for nearly two centuries was comprised entirely of White men.

She would be the second Black justice on the current court, alongside Clarence Thomas, and just the third in history. She would also become the fourth woman on the current court — the highest number ever — and only the sixth female justice in history.

Harvard Law School graduate

A native of Washington, D.C., Jackson grew up in Florida. A White House bio page that went up late Friday morning notes that her parents attended segregated primary schools in the South, and eventually became public school teachers and administrators in the Miami area.

Jackson attended Harvard University and Harvard Law School. According to the White House, when she told her high school guidance counselor she wanted to go to Harvard, the counselor cautioned her against setting her sights "so high." Jackson graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College and cum laude from Harvard Law School.

She clerked for Breyer on the Supreme Court during the term beginning in October 1999 and, after stints at elite law firms, went on to serve as assistant special counsel for the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

She also worked for two years as an assistant federal public defender before returning to the U.S. Sentencing Commission in 2010 as vice chair. Jackson's time as a public defender makes her the first justice since Thurgood Marshall to have experience representing criminal defendants.

A leading candidate before vacancy

Jackson was considered a leading candidate for the Supreme Court even before there was a vacancy, with her professional experience representing indigent criminal defendants and nearly nine years on the federal bench making her a favorite.

She was selected by Mr. Biden last year to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which is considered to be the nation's second most powerful court and on which three current Supreme Court justices served. Jackson was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit in June 2021, winning support from all Senate Democrats and three Republicans: Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Before her appointment to the D.C. Circuit, Jackson served for more than eight years as a judge on the federal district court in the District of Columbia. She was selected for that post by former President Barack Obama in 2012 and introduced at her confirmation hearing by then-Congressman Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin who would go on to serve as speaker of the House before retiring in 2018.

Ryan and Jackson are related by marriage, and he has called her "an amazing person." Ryan tweeted Friday: "Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji's intellect, for her character, and for her integrity, is unequivocal."

Mr. Obama considered Jackson for the Supreme Court in 2016 to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

High-profile cases

During her tenure on the district court, Jackson ruled in the high-profile dispute between the House Judiciary Committee and former White House counsel Don McGahn, finding in 2019 that McGahn had to comply with the subpoena for testimony.

"Presidents are not kings. This means that they do not have subjects, bound by loyalty or blood, whose destiny they are entitled to control," she wrote. "Rather, in this land of liberty, it is indisputable that employees of the White House work for the people of the United States, and that they take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

She also was on the three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit that rejected former President Donald Trump's attempt to keep the National Archives and Records Administration from turning over his White House records to the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Jackson joined the opinion written by Judge Patricia Millett that found Trump "provided no basis for this court to override President Biden's judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents."

The Supreme Court ultimately gave the green-light for the National Archives to give the records to the January 6 committee, declining a request from Mr. Trump to block their release.

Melissa Quinn, Nancy Cordes and The Associated Press contributed reporting.