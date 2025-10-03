Government shutdown live updates with Senate set to vote on Day 3
What to know on Day 3 of the government shutdown:
- The government shutdown stretched into its third day on Friday and appears likely to continue into next week, with no sign of Republicans and Democrats resolving their deadlock over a funding deal.
- The Senate is expected to vote again on whether to advance competing short-term funding measures beginning at 1:30 p.m. The House-passed Republican measure would fund the government until Nov. 21, while the Democratic version extends funding through October and includes an extension of health care tax credits, the key Democratic demand.
- Senate Majority Leader John Thune said it's "unlikely" the upper chamber will work through the weekend to try to break the impasse if the Republican measure fails to advance.
- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said upcoming layoffs of federal employees are "likely going to be in the thousands."
Johnson says Trump is "anxious" to end shutdown, applauds pressure on Democrats
Asked about the White House's decisions to freeze infrastructure funding in New York City and Chicago, Johnson said, "I don't know, I didn't make those decisions. You have to ask the White House."
But Johnson didn't deny that the president could be "trying to apply pressure" so the government reopens.
Asked whether the decision to freeze infrastructure funding in blue cities and states could complicate shutdown negotiations with Democrats, Johnson claimed the president is "just as anxious as we are to get the government back open, because real Americans are being harmed by the Democrat shenanigans."
"Is he trying to apply pressure to make that happen? He probably is, yeah, and I applaud that," Johnson said.
Poll finds 78% say Obamacare tax credits should be extended
A poll by KFF released Friday found that a large majority of Americans say tax credits for those who purchase health insurance on marketplaces under the Affordable Care Act should be extended. Democrats have made extending those credits their key demand in the shutdown fight.
The KFF poll found 78% of U.S. adults say Congress should renew the credits, which are set to expire at the end of the year. Ninety-two percent of Democrats support the extension, as well as 82% of independents and 59% of Republicans.
KFF noted that "[b]oth parties could face political fallout if the enhanced tax credits are not extended, though the public says they will place most of the blame on those currently in charge." The poll found that 39% said the president would deserve most of the blame if the credits aren't extended, compared to 37% who said the same of Republicans in Congress and 22% who said Democratic lawmakers.
However, the poll also found that most Americans have not heard much about the tax credits, with roughly 6 in 10 saying they have heard "a little" or "nothing at all." The number who say they have heard "a lot" or "some" stood at 39%, an increase from 27% when the question was asked in June. KFF noted that the 78% of adults who said the credits should be extended did so after being informed that they are due to expire. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.
Republican leaders have said they are willing to negotiate with Democrats about extending the subsidies, but not in the context of funding the government, and not until Democrats agree to end the shutdown.
Senate expected to vote again Friday afternoon
The Senate is expected to hold several votes Friday afternoon, including another round of procedural votes on the House-passed Republican measure to keep the government funded until Nov. 21 and a separate measure from Democrats to fund the government through October.
Both measures include security funding for lawmakers and other federal officials, but the Democratic measure would also make expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits permanent.
Republicans say negotiations on the tax credits, which expire at the end of the year, can happen once the government reopens.
The House-passed bill and its counterpart failed twice in the Senate last month. A procedural vote on each also failed Wednesday.
The Senate was in session Thursday, but no votes were held in observance of the Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur.
Vought pauses $2.1 billion for Chicago infrastructure projects
Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought announced on the third day of the shutdown that the Trump administration is halting $2.1 billion in transit-related projects for Chicago.
"$2.1 billion in Chicago infrastructure projects — specifically the Red Line Extension and the Red and Purple Modernization Project — have been put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting," Vought wrote on X.
He said the Department of Transportation would release more information on the funding pause.
As the lapse in federal funding has continued, Vought has made a series of announcements stripping or halting funding for projects in states represented by Democratic senators. The Trump administration has frozen $18 billion in infrastructure projects in New York, home to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
It has also canceled nearly $8 billion in climate-related projects in 16 states, all represented by Democratic senators.
What has the Senate voted on so far?
Senators first voted on the dueling measures to fund the government on Sept. 19, after the House passed the GOP-led bill that would fund the government until Nov. 21. The Democratic proposal, which no Republicans have supported, would fund the government until Oct. 31 and extend health insurance tax credits that Democrats have made a top priority.
On Tuesday, with hours before the funding deadline, the Republican proposal picked up support from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat, and Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats. Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat who had previously supported the measure, also voted in favor.
Republicans had been hoping to gain more Democratic support in Wednesday's vote, but the outcome remained unchanged at 55 to 45. Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican who has consistently opposed stopgap measures to keep the government funded, again voted against it.
Senate Republicans are seeking to peel off more Democrats to support their proposal with Friday's vote.
"They'll have a fourth chance tomorrow to vote to open up the government," Thune said. "And if that fails, then we'll give them the weekend to think about it, we'll come back and we'll vote again on Monday."
On Thursday, the Senate was briefly in session, but held no votes as senators observed Yom Kippur.
Senate "unlikely" to work through the weekend
The Senate is "unlikely" to be in session over the weekend, according to Majority Leader John Thune.
On Thursday, the South Dakota Republican said if Friday's vote on the House-passed continuing resolution fails, then "we'll give them the weekend to think about it, we'll come back and we'll vote again on Monday."
Jeffries says Republicans have shown "zero interest" in having a conversation; Johnson says there's no reason to talk
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, said Thursday afternoon that Republicans have shown "zero interest" in having a conversation after congressional leaders met with President Trump at the White House on Monday.
"Leader Schumer and myself haven't gotten a single phone call as it relates to a follow-up conversation," Jeffries told reporters.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said earlier Thursday that he wasn't negotiating with Democratic leaders because "I quite literally have nothing to negotiate."