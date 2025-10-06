Government shutdown live updates as stalemate continues into second week
What to know on Day 6 of the government shutdown:
- The stalemate over how to reopen the government is stretching into another week without a clear resolution in sight, as both parties trade blame for the shutdown that began on Oct. 1, 2025, and show little sign of moving from their positions.
- The Senate is expected to vote again Monday on dueling measures to fund the government and end a shutdown after the bills fell short of the 60 votes needed for a fourth time on Friday.
- Senate Republicans have been seeking to peel off Democratic support for a House-passed measure, which would fund the government until Nov. 21, while Democratic leaders have remained firm in their demand that a funding measure include an extension of health insurance tax credits.
- Speaker Mike Johnson canceled plans for the House to return to Washington this week, urging the Senate to pass the measure to fund the government before lawmakers can negotiate on the health care issue. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer argued Johnson is "not serious" about negotiations, and said a shutdown will only be resolved with a meeting between congressional leaders and the president.
Johnson declines Jeffries' challenge to debate on House floor
Johnson was asked about Jeffries' challenge to a debate on the House floor over the shutdown, saying he is not interested.
"When the poll says that about 13% of the people approve of your messaging, then you make desperate pleas for attention, and that's what Hakeem Jeffries has done," Johnson said.
"My friend Hakeem had his shot. We debated all this on the House floor, as you know, before we passed our bill. He spoke for seven or eight minutes. He had all of his colleagues lined up, they gave it their best shot. They argued and they stomped their feet and screamed at us and all that, and still we passed the bill in bipartisan fashion and sent it over to the Senate," the speaker said. "The House has done its job."
Johnson called the Democratic leader "a friend and a colleague."
"But we all know what he's trying to do there," he said.
Johnson: "Democrats are in a relentless effort to spin the facts"
At a press conference at the Capitol, House Speaker Mike Johnson railed against Democrats for their posture in the funding fight Monday morning, saying that his colleagues across the aisle "are in a relentless effort to spin the facts."
Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, outlined the process to fund the government, noting it takes time to negotiate and pass all 12 full-year funding bills before the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1. He said appropriators "ran out of time," prompting Republicans to do "the responsible thing" by putting forward a seven-week funding measure to allow appropriators to finish their work.
Johnson said Republicans expected Senate Democrats to approve the continuing resolution to fund the government, citing the party's previous aversion to letting the government shut down. But Democrats changed their tune.
The Louisiana Republican accused Democrats of creating a "red herring," deciding to "pick a fight on health care."
"None of their policies are very popular, so they decided to lob onto health care," Johnson said.
Johnson stressed that the House-passed continuing resolution would "keep the lights on" so that the debate over health care can continue, calling it a "very complicated" issue that lawmakers need time to find consensus around.
For now, Johnson reiterated, "there's nothing for the House to negotiate" and that the lower chamber "has done its job."
"The ball is in the court of the Senate Democrats," Johnson said.
Jeffries challenges Johnson to debate on the House floor over government shutdown
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday challenging him to a debate on the House floor "any day this week in primetime, broadcast live to the American people."
"Given the urgency of the moment and the Republican refusal to negotiate a bipartisan agreement, a debate on the House Floor will provide the American people with the transparency they deserve," Jeffries wrote in the letter.
The New York Democrat argued that he and his members "have been clear and consistent in our position." He said the country "needs immediate, bipartisan negotiations between the White House and congressional leadership" to reach an agreement on funding and reopening the government, while addressing what he called the "Republican healthcare crisis."
Jeffries says White House, GOP leaders have "gone radio silent" since Oval Office meeting
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Monday that he hasn't communicated with the White House and Republican leaders in Congress since the Oval Office meeting one week ago.
"Unfortunately the White House and Republican leaders have gone radio silent ever since then," Jeffries said on NBC.
The New York Democrat said Republicans "have my number," and Democrats are "willing to sit down — we want to meet." He added that "it makes no sense" that the two sides aren't communicating as the shutdown stretches into another week.
"We've said from the very beginning, we'll sit down with anyone, anytime, any place in order to reopen the government, find a bipartisan agreement that actually meets the needs of the American people," Jeffries said.
Republicans argue that there's nothing to negotiate since the House has already approved a measure to fund the government until Nov. 21, which Democrats have repeatedly blocked in the Senate.
Trump says "we will get our service members every last penny" amid shutdown
President Trump pledged Sunday at an event to mark the Navy's 250th anniversary in Norfolk, Virginia, to "get our service members every last penny" despite the government shutdown, which he called "Democrat-induced."
"Don't worry about it," Mr. Trump said. "It's all coming, it's coming."
Active-duty service members are set to miss their next paychecks on Oct. 15 unless lawmakers vote to reopen the government, or separately approve a measure to pay the military. The date is seen as a possible leverage point for Republicans as they push to peel off Democratic support for a measure to keep the government funded until Nov. 21.
Mr. Trump said "we have to take care of this little gnat that's on our shoulder, called the Democrats."
Senate expected to vote again Monday on measures to fund government
The Senate is scheduled to reconvene Monday afternoon after breaking for the weekend and is set to take votes on competing measures to fund the government after they fell short of the 60 votes needed for a fourth time last week.
The latest round of procedural votes on the dueling bills comes after they failed to pick up any new support during Friday's votes. Republicans are pushing for a House-passed measure to keep the government funded until Nov. 21, while Democrats have a separate measure to fund the government through October that would also extend health insurance tax credits, which has become Democrats' key demand in the funding fight.
Republicans have argued that negotiations on the tax credits, which expire at the end of the year, can happen once the government reopens, holding the repeat votes to pressure Democrats to support their measure to reopen the government.
With 53 Republicans in the upper chamber, support from Democrats is needed to advance a measure to fund the government. When the House-passed bill first received a vote in the Senate, just one Democrat crossed the aisle to support it. On the next vote, which came last week, two more senators crossed the aisle to back it. But since then, Republicans have been unable to peel off any additional support from Democrats in two more attempts.
CBS News poll finds few feel shutdown is worth it
Relatively few Americans say the Democrats' or Republicans' positions are worth a shutdown, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.
For the Democrats, only half their rank and file think their party's positions are worth a shutdown, and even fewer Republicans say that of the GOP's positions.
Overall views and descriptors of the parties aren't positive ones. Each has underwater favorability ratings overall, with the Republicans getting slightly better ratings than the Democrats.
Johnson, Schumer accuse each other of not being serious about negotiations
Congressional leaders traded blame for the government shutdown on Sunday as the stalemate over how to reopen the government stretched into another week without progress on negotiations.
Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "the House did its job" by passing a measure last month that would fund the government until Nov. 21, saying the reason House Republicans will remain in their districts this week is "because we did that."
"I pray that more Democrats in the Senate will come to their senses and do the right thing, and when they have the next opportunity on Monday to vote to open the government. I surely hope that they will," Johnson said.
