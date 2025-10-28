Government shutdown live updates as Senate fails to advance GOP funding bill for 13th time
What to know on Day 28 of the government shutdown:
- The Senate failed to advance a Republican-backed funding bill to end the government shutdown for the 13th time. The final vote was 54 to 45, falling short of the 60 votes needed to move forward.
- Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to have lunch with Senate Republicans at the Capitol soon. Republicans are also considering whether to move forward on measures to pay some federal workers or fund programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the shutdown.
- Democrats are under increasing pressure to back down after the largest union representing federal government employees said that "it's time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown" on Monday. Federal employees missed their first full paycheck at the end of last week, and upcoming paychecks, including for the military, could be in jeopardy.
- The Department of Agriculture has warned that "the well has run dry" for SNAP, and federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1. Forty-two million Americans rely on the program to help buy food.
Senate fails to advance House-passed funding bill in 54-45 vote
The procedural vote to move forward on the House-passed continuing resolution failed in a 54 to 45 vote, the 13th time it has fallen short.
Senate voting on advancing GOP funding bill for 13th time
The Senate is now holding its 13th vote on advancing the House-passed continuing resolution.
Republicans are hoping that the increased pressure from the upcoming SNAP freeze and the push by the largest federal workers' union will be enough to peel off more Democrats to support the bill. Only three Democrats — Catherine Cortez Masto, John Fetterman and Angus King — have supported moving forward on the funding measure in the previous 12 votes. King is an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.
Thune says there's "not a high level of interest" in bills to pay some workers and fund programs
Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters there's "not a high level of interest in doing carveouts" to pay some federal workers or fund certain programs, like paying air traffic controllers or funding SNAP benefits. He said Republicans would discuss the issues today at their lunch meeting, but he said, "I think most people recognize the way to get out of this mess is to vote to open up the government."
The South Dakota Republican said Democrats are in a "blocking mode."
"As this starts sinking in, becoming more real and the consequences more painful, hopefully they'll come to their senses," Thune said.
Johnson on amending Constitution for 3rd Trump term: "I don't see the path for that"
Johnson was asked about the prospect of President Trump pursuing a third term in office, despite constitutional limits that forbid it. The president did not rule out seeking a third term earlier this week, and regularly gives "Trump 2028" hats to visitors at the White House.
"Well, there is the 22nd Amendment," the speaker said, referring to the amendment that states, in part, that "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."
"I think the president knows, and he and I have talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution, as much as so many of the American people lament that. The Trump 2028 cap is one of the most popular that's ever been produced, and he has a good time with that, trolling the Democrats whose hair is on fire about the very prospect," Johnson said.
He continued: "But I do believe that we've got three extraordinary years ahead of us … I don't see a way to amend the Constitution because it takes about 10 years to do that, as you all know, to allow all the states to ratify what two-thirds of the House and three-fourths of the states would approve. So I don't see the path for that, but I can tell you that we are not going to take our foot off the gas pedal."
Johnson says union demand is an "off-ramp" for Democrats
At his daily press conference at the Capitol, House Speaker Mike Johnson cited a statement from the largest federal workers union on Monday that called for lawmakers to pass a stopgap funding measure, putting pressure on Democrats to back down from their fight. The Louisiana Republican said that the move could be an opportunity for the Democrats to "claim cover" and reopen the government.
"I just want to say this simply to our Democrat colleagues — you have an off-ramp now," Johnson said. "You painted yourself into a corner, but here's your off-ramp. The unions, the largest unions, are saying, 'Please do this.' You can claim that as cover and say that you had to do it."
Johnson urged Democrats to reopen the government, reiterating that Republicans have done their job by passing a measure to fund the government until Nov. 21 in the House. That measure has fallen short of the 60 votes needed a dozen times in the Senate.
Senate convenes ahead of 11:30 a.m. vote
Hawley calls on Senate to pass his SNAP funding bill ahead of freeze
Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, wrote an op-ed in The New York Times on Tuesday urging his colleagues to support a bill he is sponsoring that would fund the SNAP program through the shutdown.
The Department of Agriculture said federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1.
"Saturday will be another grim milestone," Hawley wrote. "That is the day about 42 million Americans will lose federal food assistance."
Hawley's legislation is known as the Keep SNAP Funded Act and would provide "such sums as are necessary to provide uninterrupted benefits" under SNAP.
Hawley said the shutdown "has already touched countless lives, and not for the better," highlighting the toll of the funding lapse on key services and how it has forced thousands of federal employees to work without pay.
"But letting federal food assistance lapse would introduce an entirely new stage of suffering," he said.
Hawley called passing a "clean" funding measure to reopen the government the "best solution." But if the stalemate continues, he said "Congress at the very least needs to pass my bill to ensure food assistance continues uninterrupted."
The Missouri Republican pointed to what he's heard from his constituents, including a retired teacher who wrote to him about her grandchildren who rely on the food aid to buy groceries, and a woman who said she and her disabled husband likewise need the assistance.
"There is no reason any of these residents of my state — or any other American who qualifies for food assistance — should go hungry," Hawley said. "We can afford to provide the help."
Hawley bemoaned the politics of the shutdown, saying "Republicans blame Democrats, and Democrats blame Republicans, but all these people have food to spare."
"But this isn't about politics at all in the end. It's about who we are," he said. "The character of a nation is revealed not in quarterly profits or C.E.O. pay, but in how it treats the small and forgotten — the last, the least, the lost."
Senate to vote on House-passed funding bill at 11:30 a.m.
The Senate will convene at 10 a.m. and vote on the GOP-backed continuing resolution at 11:30 a.m., according to a notice from Majority Whip John Barrasso's office. This will be the 13th vote on the measure that would extend funding until Nov. 21.
World Central Kitchen passes out meals to federal workers amid shutdown
World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit organization founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, says it will feed furloughed federal workers a free, hot lunch until there's a breakthrough on Capitol Hill.
Volunteers passed out nearly 2,000 meals to federal workers in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the first day of the effort. They will return Tuesday to Washington Canal Park in Navy Yard and could expand to a second location in coming days.
Federal workers who lined up for lunch Monday expressed exasperation over the stalemate on Capitol Hill, while bracing for another missed paycheck.
"Mortgages in the area are expensive, and daycare is a second mortgage," said Humberto Lopez, a furloughed Department of Defense employee, of the financial strain.
"You can't hold federal government workers hostage," Lopez said, urging lawmakers to pass a funding measure and then negotiate other issues. "If you can't trust the other side to do the right thing, then this all falls apart."
While the workers say they appreciate generosity from the community and local businesses, they're reaching their limit as the shutdown approaches one month.
"We are human beings with families with lives, and we have bills that just will not stop," said furloughed worker Markita Bryant. "I think it is the breaking point, and so something has to happen and something has to give."
Facing looming SNAP benefit halt, "people are scared"
More than 40 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to pay for groceries are facing uncertainty as benefits are expected to come to a halt Saturday.
"People are scared," said Central Pennsylvania Food Bank CEO Shila Ulrich, who expects demand to pick up. "It's a moment where people don't know and understand what's about to happen, whether or not they'll get those benefits should the government open back up, or when."
Erin Annis — who uses SNAP benefits after three bouts of cancer and a double knee replacement left her unable to work — told CBS News that she'll need to rely on help from her children if assistance is cut off.
"That's an awful feeling," she said. "For them to have to help me … it's a little tough to think about sometimes."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says "the well will run dry" for SNAP benefits, often known as food stamps, due to the government shutdown. The department says it will not tap into a roughly $5 billion contingency fund to keep SNAP payments flowing, arguing that money is reserved for natural disasters.
The Trump administration has blamed Senate Democrats for the looming cutoff, faulting lawmakers for not voting on a bill passed by the GOP-controlled House to fund the government. Meanwhile, Democrats have pressed GOP leadership to agree to extend health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans in exchange for Democratic votes to end the shutdown.
Annis said she just wants lawmakers to find a solution.
"This should not be a political issue," she said. "This should be a human privilege to be fed."
Vance to meet with Senate Republicans
Vice President Vance is expected to attend the Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday as the shutdown nears the one-month mark.
The focus is expected to be on President Trump's tariff agenda as Senate Democrats look to force votes this week on terminating emergency declarations used to impose tariffs on Canada and Brazil, along with the general global tariffs.
The visit comes as the president is away from Washington on a three-country visit in Asia until later this week.
Air traffic controller shortages cause delays at Newark, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin airports
Three U.S. airports faced delays Monday due to low air traffic control staffing levels.
Flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport were delayed by an average of 39 minutes, with flights out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport delayed 18 minutes, according to Federal Aviation Administration data. The agency said staffing was the cause of the delays at all three airports.
Dallas and Newark are among the busiest airports in the country, and serve as hubs for American Airlines and United Airlines, respectively.
Air traffic controllers have not received a full paycheck since the government shutdown began earlier this month, but they are expected to report to work without pay — and as in prior shutdowns, the number of staff members who call out sick has increased.
Senate Republicans consider separate measures to pay workers, fund programs
Discussions are ongoing among Senate Republicans over whether to move forward on narrower legislation that would fund certain programs or pay federal workers amid the shutdown, like a measure to pay air traffic controllers or the military, or legislation to fund the SNAP program.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Monday, when asked about the standalone bills, that GOP leaders will "see what the temperature is of our senators on some of those issues."
Sen John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said he expects the topic will come up at Tuesday's lunch meeting, where Republicans will "figure out what the consensus strategy is going forward."
"Right now, it's reopen the government," Cornyn said of the Republican thinking.
Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, told reporters after a leadership meeting Monday night that he doesn't understand why the separate measures are needed, saying Democrats have repeatedly supported "clean" stopgap funding bills in the past.
If they're "really concerned about the SNAP program," Democrats should "open the government with a simple vote," Mullin said.
— Kaia Hubbard, Alan He and Cristina Corujo