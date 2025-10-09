Government shutdown live updates as Senate prepares to hold 7th round of votes
What to know on Day 9 of the government shutdown:
- Democrats and Republicans remain locked in a stalemate over how to reopen the government on Day 9 of the shutdown, with more votes expected Thursday.
- The chamber is expected to vote for the seventh time on dueling measures to fund the government around midday Thursday. The bills fell short Wednesday of 60 votes needed for a sixth time.
- Tensions flared on Capitol Hill Wednesday with multiple verbal confrontations between lawmakers. Meanwhile, a deadline to pay troops on Oct. 15 is adding to pressure to resolve the standoff.
- Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated Wednesday that he may hold votes on standalone bills to fund parts of the government, though the move would require agreement from Democrats, and House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he would not bring the House back to vote on individual measures.
Jeffries calls GOP Rep. Mike Lawler "irrelevant"
In an appearance on CNN, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries insisted that House and Senate Democrats are united, and he slammed Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who tried to interrupt one of Jeffries' news conferences on Wednesday.
"Well, MAGA Mike Lawler is an irrelevant individual," Jeffries said Thursday morning. "He doesn't even have the support of the House Republican leadership who have refused to address the issue of extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits."
Lawler, a New York Republican, attempted to enter the room while the news conference was still underway but was stopped by staff, according to two sources. After the event concluded, he approached Jeffries, triggering a heated five-minute exchange in the hallway. Lawler pressed Jeffries to support a bill to extend health insurance tax credits for one year. Democrats continue to push for a permanent extension.
Earlier in the day, Lawler had also stopped Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly, both Arizona Democrats, when they confronted House Speaker Mike Johnson over not swearing in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva. Lawler, who represents a swing district, insisted Democratic leadership has "voted multiple times to keep the government shut down."
Jeffries said Thursday that Democrats "will sit down with anyone, any time, any place one to reopen the government, negotiate a bipartisan agreement that has to actually make life better for the American people, not hurt everyday Americans."
Lawmakers confront each other in halls of Capitol over shutdown negotiations, seating new member of Congress
Tensions flared on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, leading to verbal confrontations between lawmakers as the shutdown hit the one-week mark.
The first confrontation came as Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, both Arizona Democrats, spoke with reporters outside of House Speaker Mike Johnson's office, where they were calling for Democrat Adelita Grijalva to be sworn in while the House is out of session.
Grijalva was elected on Sept. 23 to fill the seat of her late father, but her swearing in has been delayed as the House has remained out of Washington to put pressure on the Senate amid the shutdown. Democrats have accused Johnson of putting off Grijalva's swearing-in to delay the final signature on a discharge petition that would force a vote on the release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Johnson exited his office and approached Kelly and Gallego as they were speaking Wednesday, saying, "I'm not blocking her." Johnson said there's been "a long tradition here and a process of how we administer the oath."
Then, another confrontation occurred when GOP Rep. Mike Lawler of New York intercepted House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries outside of a news conference, pressing the New York Democrat to support a measure to extend health insurance tax credits for one year. Democrats have made clear that they are seeking a permanent extension for the expiring tax credits.
The two lawmakers yelled over each other, and at one point, Jeffries said, "You're not going to talk to me and talk over me because you don't want to hear what I have to say." Lawler replied, "Oh, I'm listening." Then Jeffries replied, "So why don't you just keep your mouth shut?"
Johnson tells C-SPAN callers "Democrats are the ones that are preventing you from getting a check"
House Speaker Mike Johnson fielded questions from callers on C-SPAN Thursday morning, as the speaker accused Democrats of keeping the government shut down and raising the risk that military personnel will not be paid. "The Democrats are the ones that are preventing you from getting a check," he told one caller.
"Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are preventing your family from getting the care they need, not Republicans, and my heart goes out to you," Johnson said.
Senate votes set to begin at 11:30 a.m.
The Senate is set to begin a series of votes at 11:30 a.m. that will include procedural motions on advancing the Democratic and Republican plans to fund the government, according to a notice from Majority Whip John Barrasso's office.
Thune considers standalone appropriations votes to restore government funding
The top Senate Republican indicated Wednesday he may hold votes on standalone bills to fund parts of the government, amid a continuing impasse on ending the shutdown.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Axios he's "prepared" to move some appropriations bills to the floor, including the defense appropriations bill, which has already passed the House. A source familiar with his remarks confirmed Thune's comments to CBS News.
Senate set to vote for seventh time on measures to fund the government
The Senate is expected to hold procedural votes midday Thursday on dueling measures to fund the government, trying to break the impasse for a seventh time after the bills last fell short of the 60 votes needed on Wednesday.
Republicans have aimed to peel off support from Democrats for a House-passed measure to keep the government funded until Nov. 21, while Democrats have a separate measure to fund the government through October that would also extend health insurance tax credits, which has become Democrats' key demand in the funding fight.
Republicans have been unable to pick up any new support for their measure since the hours before the shutdown began. And with 53 Republicans in the upper chamber, support from Democrats is needed to advance a measure to fund the government.
Just one Democrat initially crossed the aisle to support the bill in a vote last month. But on the next vote on Sept. 30, two more senators crossed the aisle to back it. Since then, Republicans have been unable to peel off any additional support from Democrats in two more attempts.