Watch DNC live with Kamala Harris set to accept 2024 presidential nomination
What to know about the DNC tonight
- Vice President Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in Chicago on Thursday night, capping off the party's four-day convention with a speech to delegates and the nation.
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' vice presidential running mate, spoke on Wednesday, telling Democrats in an impassioned address that they need to get to work to win in November: "There'll be time to sleep when we're dead."
- Thursday's speakers include Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Mark Kelly of Arizona. Gabby Giffords, Kelly's wife and a gun control advocate who was severely wounded by a gunman in 2011, is also slated to speak.
New York Rep. Pat Ryan: I can't say what I think of Trump on TV
New York Rep. Pat Ryan, an Iraq War veteran, said Harris treats service members and veterans with respect and dignity, while Trump disrespects them.
"At West Point, you learn the honor code: 'A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal or tolerate those who do,'" he said. "Well, there's a candidate who has violated every word in that code. A serial liar, cheater, and thief who looked soldiers in the eye then turned around and called fallen heroes 'suckers' and 'losers,' who insulted Medal of Honor recipients just last week."
He then used military slang to describe the former president.
"I'd tell you what I think of Donald Trump, but they told me I can't use that word on TV," he said. "I'm going to use an Army term — FUBAR. If you don't know FUBAR, Google it."
Project 2025 returns on last night
Project 2025 returned for the final night of the convention, with Democratic Rep. Jason Crow highlighting some of the initiative's plans for national security and foreign policy.
"I refuse to let Trump's golf buddies decide when and how our troops are sent to war," he said.
A former Army Ranger, Crow said good leaders do not engage in "tough talk or chest-thumping."
"In war, talk is cheap," he said. "And trust me, I know a couch commando when I see one."
Warren gets hero's welcome, knocks Trump for conviction and ongoing legal issues
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, took the stage to raucous applause from convention attendees and grew emotional, wiping tears from her eyes before she began speaking.
In her remarks, the Massachusetts Democrat took aim at Trump for his conviction by a New York jury in late May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and ongoing legal issues related to the 2020 presidential election.
"Donald Trump, the felon, has no plan to lower costs for families. He doesn't know how, and basically, he doesn't really care," she told convention attendees. "When did he ever fill up a gas tank or worry about a grocery bill? The only bills he worries about are from his criminal defense lawyers"
Warren went on to praise Harris for her economic policies and highlighted her efforts targeting price gouging during California wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You know what I love best about Kamala Harris? Kamala Harris can't be bought and she can't be bossed around," Warren said.
The senator said she wouldn't trust Trump or Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance to look out for families on issues including the price of groceries, gas, housing, health care, taxes and abortion.
"Shoot, I wouldn't trust those guys to move my couch," she said, a reference to a joke about Vance that went viral on social media.
Warren faced off against Harris, Mr. Biden and a wide field of candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
Krishnamoorthi says China wants Trump across the bargaining table
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, said it's his job in Congress to study China. He noted that one of China's highest-ranking leaders wrote a book called, "America Against America."
"It's how they think they'll win," Krishnamoorthi said of China. "They know the only way they'll beat America is if we beat ourselves."
"Mark my words, they want to see Donald Trump across the bargaining table," he said.
Krishnamoorthi said Trump will "pit American against American, and that's what China wants."
Bob Casey, vulnerable Senate Democrat, says he and Harris will tackle "greedflation"
Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, another vulnerable Democrat, attacked companies for price gouging and greed, calling it "greedflation."
"In just six months, a box of diapers went up $15. The corporations say your prices are up only
because their costs are up. They're selling you a lie. It's in the bag with the diapers. Prices are up because these corporations are scheming to drive them up," he said.
The three-term senator is facing a tough reelection battle against former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.
He said he and Harris are fighting to ban price gouging.
"Americans don't expect stuff to be free. But we do expect it to be fair," he said.
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, facing reelection fight, hits Trump on Social Security
Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin said her mother struggled with addiction, and she never knew her father. But she had two grandparents who stepped in and raised her.
"Everything I know, I learned from them," she said.
When her grandparents aged, Baldwin said it was her privilege to take care of them.
But Baldwin noted that Trump has said "there's a lot you can do … in terms of cutting" Social Security and Medicare, and said Democrats would protect entitlements.
"We Democrats, we honor our elders and ask the wealthiest to pay their fair share," she said.
Baldwin faces a tough reelection fight in November, and her presence is notable. Other vulnerable Democrats, including Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, skipped the convention altogether.
Calling Trump a "negligent landlord," Marcia Fudge touts Harris' housing policies
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge detailed Harris' work as a prosecutor fighting for homeowners facing foreclosure and the efforts of the Biden administration focused on housing.
"Kamala Harris has fought to protect homeowners and renters her entire career," she said.
Fudge said Harris believes housing is a "human right."
"We can hand the keys to our housing policy back to a negligent landlord or we can elect a president who believes in safe, affordable housing for all," she said.
Sen. Alex Padilla: Harris believes "all of our kids deserve a shot at the American dream"
Sen. Alex Padilla of California talked about how Harris treats his three sons, saying she "greets them with kindness and respect."
"Literally meeting them on their level, to speak to them and to listen," he said.
"Kamala and I believe that all of our kids deserve a shot at the American dream," he said. "But today we know the dream is out of reach for too many families."
He asked the crowd, "who is ready to defend the dream?"
Padilla filled Harris' seat in the Senate when she became vice president.
Teachers' union leaders: "When our public schools are strong, our nation is strong"
The leaders of the two biggest teachers' unions made the case that Harris will make the promise of America real, starting with education.
"As an eighth grade science teacher for over 30 years, I can tell you that Kamala and teacher Ttim Walz understand, when our public schools are strong, our nation is strong," said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association. "They know expanding free school meals, investing in health care and keeping our communities and our schools safe creates opportunity for everyone."
Pringle said former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance "will shut down the Department of Education and Head Start and make educators pay a higher percentage in taxes than billionaires."
Randi Weingarten, who heads up the American Federation of Teachers, said Trump and Vance "can't claim they're pro child while gutting funding for public schools."
Final night of the convention kicks off
Democrats convened for the last night of their convention in Chicago. Harris is set to address delegates, elected officials and other attendees and officially accept the party's presidential nomination later in the night.
Harris putting "finishing touches" on her speech, aide says
Top Harris campaign aide Quentin Fulks told CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes Harris is still putting the "finishing touches" on her speech.
But she still knows "exactly" what she wants to say, Fulks said.
Fulks said Harris isn't completely revamping her speech, in the way former President Bill Clinton did earlier this week, when he rewrote his address after seeing the enthusiasm of the convention crowd.
