Watch live as Bill Clinton delivers DNC speech on Day 3 of convention
Democrats are meeting for the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday, with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz set to accept the vice presidential nomination and introduce himself to the nation.
Wednesday's lineup at the United Center includes former President Bill Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and, in a surprise appearance, Oprah Winfrey. Several senators and governors are also slated to speak, including Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, who was one of the finalists for the vice presidential pick.
Walz will formally accept his role as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in his primetime address at the end of the night, the most important and high-profile speech of his political career. A former high school teacher and football coach, Walz will be introduced by one of his former students and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
On Tuesday, Barack and Michelle Obama addressed the convention, laying out the case for Harris and Walz while urging Democrats to maintain the enthusiasm that has been on display in Chicago.
Follow along with the latest updates below:
Jeffries likens Trump to an "old boyfriend" who "just won't go away"
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries began his speech praising Mr. Biden for his decision to step aside from the White House race and said Democratic lawmakers "could not have asked for a better leader to partner with."
He said Democrats will deliver for the American people on affordable housing, combating gun violence and ensuring affordable health care.
"Kamala Harris is a courageous leader, a compassionate leader and a common sense leader who will deliver real results," he said. "Kamala Harris is fighting for our freedom. Kamala Harris is fighting for our families. Kamala Harris is fighting for our future together. Let's make Kamala Harris the 47th president of the United States."
The New York Democrat turned his attention to Trump, calling him an "old boyfriend who you broke up with, but he just won't go away."
"Donald Trump can spin the block all he wants, but there's no reason for us to ever get back together. Been there, done that," he said.
Jeffries said Trump and his supporters want to divide the nation but encouraged unity.
"There's only 76 days left. We must continue to speak up. We must continue to show up. We must continue to stand up, not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans," he said. "And when we do, nothing can stop Kamala Harris from becoming the 47th president of the United States of America. Nothing can stop House Democrats from taking back the majority. Nothing can stop the American people from continuing our march toward a more perfect union."
Mindy Kaling jokes about cooking with Kamala Harris
Mindy Kaling, who starred in "The Office," is the celebrity host for Wednesday's primetime programming.
"I am an incredibly famous Gen Z actress who you might recognize from 'The Office,' 'The Mindy Project,' or as a woman who courageously outed Kamala Harris as Indian in an Instagram cooking video. You're welcome," she joked.
It was a reference to a cooking video the two made in 2019 in which they made masala dosa. Trump recently used the video to question Harris' racial identity.
Kaling talked about Harris coming to her home to cook the South Indian dish and how they connected over their mothers, who were both immigrants from India.
"The thing I remember the most about the vice president is that Kamala Harris can cook," she said. "But she also knew that my family was watching. So as she gently corrected my sloppy dosa making, she was complimenting me every step of the way, making sure that my daughter, Kit, heard how good of a cook I am. She had no desire to be seen as better than anyone else.
"When she finally fit into my dosa, she looked at me and said, 'Really good!' and then never took another bite again."
Each night has featured a different celebrity as the host of the final two hours. On Monday, it was Tony Goldwyn from "Scandal." "The View" co-host Ana Navarro was featured on Tuesday.
Stevie Wonder performs and urges delegates to "choose courage over complacency"
Legendary musician Stevie Wonder told the convention crowd that he has prayed this year for peace in the country and said the 2024 election presents the nation with one clear path to take.
"We must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get up and go vote," he said. The choice is clear, clearer than anyone else is saying. … We need to choose joy over anger, kindness over recrimination and peace over war every time. We must choose to be above the ugly words, the hateful anger and the division those words and anger create. We must keep on keeping on until we truly are a united people of these United States and then, we will reach our higher ground."
He urged voters to elect Harris and Walz before performing for a raucous crowd.
Clinton rewrote speech after first day of convention
The former president rewrote his convention speech after seeing the energy among Democrats on the first night of the convention, an aide told CBS News.
"After being here for an afternoon it was clear to him that, in the spirit of Mario Coumo, we needed more poetry, not prose," the aide said, referring to the former New York governor who often repeated his mantra that "you campaign in poetry and govern in prose."
Cuomo's keynote address at the 1984 DNC is considered one of the best convention speeches in modern history.
Rep. Bennie Thompson: Trump is "plotting again" to subvert democracy
Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chaired the House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, walked out to chants of "lock him up."
Before Thompson spoke, a video of violent scenes from that day played, ending with the message: "If reelected, [Trump] will never be held accountable."
"They did it because Donald Trump couldn't handle losing," the Mississippi Democrat said. "He would rather subvert democracy than submit to it. Now he's plotting again."
"Elections are about choice. Choose Democracy, not political violence," he said. "Choose Kamala Harris."
2 more Republicans speak out against former president: "Dump Trump"
Olivia Troye, who served as an adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Georgia Lieutenant Gov. Geoff Duncan, both Republicans, took to the convention stage to speak out against Trump and voice their support for Harris.
Troye said it is Trump's "M.O. to sow doubt and division."
"That's what Trump wants because it's the only way he wins," she said. "And that's what our foreign adversaries want, because it's the only way they win."
Both Troye and Duncan sought to assuage concerns their fellow Republicans may have for supporting Harris, a Democrat.
"You're not voting for a Democrat. You're voting for democracy," Troye said. "You're not betraying our party. You're standing up for our country."
Duncan criticized the GOP with Trump as its leader.
"Our party is not civil or conservative. It is chaotic and crazy," he said. "And the only thing left to do is dump Trump. These days our party acts more like a cult, a cult worshiping a felonist thug."
The former Georgia lieutenant governor called Harris a "steady hand" and said any Republican who backs her in November is not a Democrat, but a "patriot."
Duncan recalled having armed law enforcement outside his home in 2020 after he was attacked by Trump and his son, sharing a coaster he received from his father that included the message, "Doing the right thing will never be the wrong thing. Stay strong."
"To my fellow Republicans at home that want to pivot back toward policy, empathy and tone: You know the right thing to do. Now let's have the courage to do it in November," Duncan said.
Rep. Pete Aguilar: Americans don't have to choose between "secure border and building an America for all"
Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, the chair of the Democratic Caucus, focused his remarks on the Latino community and how the leadership of Harris and Trump could affect them.
"As the highest-ranking Latino in Congress, our community understands the stakes in this election, because we believe in the promise of this country," he said.
"We believe our nation is stronger when we keep families together. We believe our union is more perfect when Dreamers become doctors, teachers, construction workers and military service members. Latinos believe in that American dream and a brighter future, one where we secure our border, fix our broken immigration system and unlock economic opportunity for all."
He said Americans don't have to make a choice between "a secure border and building an America for all."
"Under Harris, we can and will do both," he said.
Oprah Winfrey set to speak at DNC tonight
Oprah Winfrey is set to address delegates at the DNC tonight, CBS News has learned. Gayle King, the co-host of "CBS Mornings" and one of Winfrey's close friends, discussed the surprise appearance on CBS News' coverage of the convention.
"She was still tweaking this afternoon. She's been working on it for quite some time. And may I just say, I think it's quite good. But she's still tweaking, she wants to get it right, she wants to hit the right note," King said.
"She hadn't intended to be involved, to be honest with you, she tries to stay out of politics, I think. When she endorsed Barack Obama, that was the first time she had ever done that," King continued, referring to Winfrey's endorsement before the 2008 Iowa caucuses, which became a turning point in Obama's campaign. "She'd always tried to stay out of the political fray, and I think now the thinking is, for her, she feels there's a lot at stake and she has some things to say tonight."
Murphy: "Hate and division, that's Trump's oxygen"
Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut lambasted Trump for derailing an immigration deal that Murphy negotiated with GOP Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma and independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona earlier this year.
The deal's chances of passing Congress quickly fell after Trump urged congressional Republicans to oppose it. Senate Republicans twice blocked the measure from advancing following Trump's criticism of the plan, first in February and again in May.
"Hate and division, that's Trump's oxygen," Murphy said. "People like Trump and JD Vance, they need it to survive in politics."
He decried the former president and his running mate as "weak."
"Kamala Harris is not weak," Murphy said. "For 20 years, Kamala Harris has been tough as nails when it comes to securing our border."
Cory Booker says Trump "betrays" American ideals
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey said the country has achieved more when Americans work together, adding that "Trump betrays these ideals."
"American history, our common history, is a testimony to taking on the insurmountable and achieving the impossible that should bring us joy. Our progress never, ever came easy, but in America, we do hard things," he said.
He named a number of accomplishments, including advancing civil rights, workers rights, LGBTQ rights and reproductive rights.
"We did all of this in a way that didn't pit American against American. We did this by healing rifts, by bridging divides, by pulling people together. And all the while, we in this nation lived up to our calling and our creed to be a more perfect union, to make this one nation under God a little more indivisible," he said.
Booker said Trump thrives off "smear and fear, not inspiration and elevation."
Parents of Israeli hostage make plea for return of hostages held in Gaza
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terror attack, delivered somber remarks to the convention and called for the release of hostages being held in Gaza.
They took the stage to chants of "bring them home."
"This is a political convention. But needing our only son and all of the cherished hostages home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue," Polin said.
He offered gratitude to President Biden and Harris for their efforts to secure the release of their son and the others who remain held captive by Hamas.
"They're both working tirelessly for a hostage and cease-fire deal that will bring our precious children, mothers, fathers, spouses, grandparents and grandchildren home, and will stop the despair in Gaza," Polin said.
He continued: "In an inflamed Middle East, we know the one thing that can most immediately release pressure and bring calm to the entire region: a deal that brings this diverse group of 109 hostages home and ends the suffering of the innocent civilians in Gaza. The time is now."
Goldberg-Polin closed with a message for her son, saying, "Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you, stay strong, survive."
Michigan's Nessel says Republicans can take wedding band off her "cold, dead, gay hand"
Walking on stage to chants of "Dana," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel delivered a rousing speech that included a sharp message to Republicans who oppose same-sex marriage: "You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand."
Nessel was praising Harris for her stance on LGBTQ rights and refusal to defend California's Proposition 8 in court, which was a state constitutional amendment that banned same-sex marriage. It was struck down by a federal court in 2010.
"Do we go back to the corruption, criminality and chaos of Donald Trump?" she asked. "Or do we move forward with Kamala Harris?"
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison calls Republicans "con artists" while praising Harris and Walz
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison recalled the murder of George Floyd in 2020, saying Harris and Walz "understand the legacy of George Floyd."
"No one is above the law and no one is beneath it. No one is outside the circle of our compassion," the former congressman said. "In the Republican Party, everyone thinks they're above the law. Hell, nearly a dozen of their own lawyers are facing serious charges. Even their lawyers need lawyers."
Ellison accused Republicans of being "con artists" who traffic "in the defective goods of division, exclusion and fear."
"Selling defective goods is a scam," he said. "We won't be scammed again. We're not going back. We are going forward."
Ellison praised Harris and Walz as fighters who listen. He mentioned the need for a cease-fire and the release of hostages in Gaza.
"They're listening, friends. They agree with us," he said.
60% of Democrats are enthusiastic about Walz pick, poll shows
As Walz prepares to officially introduce himself Wednesday night to the nation, Democratic voters are feeling good about his selection as Harris' vice presidential nominee. Sixty percent of Democrats say they are enthusiastic about the pick, and almost all are at least satisfied.
Enthusiasm for Walz matches closely the enthusiasm that met Harris when she was chosen to be Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate four years ago. Just before the Democratic National Convention in August 2020, 58% of Democratic voters said they were enthusiastic about her selection.
Read more here.
Project 2025 returns as Colorado governor warns of agenda's proposals on abortion, families
The enlarged Project 2025 policy book made its third appearance on the convention stage, as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis cited proposals outlined in the agenda about access to fertility treatments like IVF, abortion and families.
Polis put in his suit jacket pocket a page from the book that he said declares a "legitimate family is a married mother and father where only the father works." The policy book states "families comprised of a married mother, father, and their children are the foundation of a well-ordered nation and healthy society" and calls working fathers "essential to the well-being and development of their children."
"I'm going to take that one out. I'm going to put that in my pocket so I can share it with undecided voters so they better understand what's at stake this election," he said.
Polis then warned that the policy proposals outlined in the agenda would weaponize the government to "control our reproductive and personal choices."
"Let's stop Project 2025 and elect Kamala Harris president this November," he said.
Suozzi, who flipped GOP seat, says "the border is broken" and Republicans "sabotaged" fix
Democrats turned to Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York to deliver a message on immigration and border security.
His focus on the issues won him a special election in February, replacing disgraced former Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress last year and recently pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft.
In his speech, Suozzi invoked his family's story, saying his father came from Italy, served in World War II and then was elected the youngest judge in the history of New York state.
He called the polarization on immigration "painful."
"Let's be clear, the border is broken," he said. "But this year, when Democrats and Republicans worked together to finally write new border laws, we were blocked. We all know who sabotaged us."
Republicans and Democrats reached a compromise in February that would have been the first comprehensive border security policy overhaul in decades. But Republicans ultimately blocked the bill after Trump announced his opposition to it.
"We reject the divisiveness. We reject the dysfunction. We reject the deception," he said.
Abortion returns to center stage as Democrats hope to motivate voters
Democrats put the spotlight on abortion once again with a series of speakers who lead pro-abortion rights organizations. The issue was a motivator for voters in the 2022 midterms, the first to take place after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Democrats are hoping it will again help propel their candidates to victory in November.
"When abortion is on the ballot, we win," said Minnie Timmaraju, president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, before ticking off the seven states where the pro-abortion rights position succeeded when the issue was directly on the ballot in 2022.
Voters in at least eight states will have the chance to weigh in on abortion ballot measures in November. The second night of the convention featured remarks from several women who spoke about their experiences in states with abortion restrictions.
Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, recalled a pregnant woman from Georgia who had to fly to California to get an abortion, and warned of the health care landscape in states with near-total bans or stringent restrictions.
"We cannot call ourselves a free nation when women are not free," she said.
Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said politics shouldn't interfere with a patient's health care.
"When women are free to make their own decisions about their lives and follow our dreams, we are unstoppable," she said. "But when Roe v. Wade was overturned, a generation of women lost that freedom."
Jessica Mackler, who leads EMILYs List, recited from Justice Samuel Alito's majority opinion in the case that unwinded the constitutional right to abortion, in which he wrote, "Women are not without electoral or political power."
"Donald Trump and Republicans are about to find out just how true that is," Mackler said. "The opportunity is before us. The power is in our hands, and the time is now."
Who's speaking tonight at the DNC? Here's the full list
The Democratic National Committee released the full list of tonight's speakers:
- Alex Hornbrook, executive director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
- Sri Rakesh Bhatt of the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple
- Bishop Leah D. Daughtry, the House of the Lord Churches
- Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee
- Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All
- Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund
- Cecile Richards, former Planned Parenthood president
- Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign
- Jessica Mackler, president of EMILYs List
- María Teresa Kumar, founding President and CEO of Voto Latino
- Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York
- Mayor Aftab Pureval of Cincinnati
- Mayor Cavalier Johnson of Milwaukee
- Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch, lead pipe removal advocates
- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware
- Rep. Grace Meng of New York
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis
- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida
- Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee
- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
- Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin
- Maren Morris, American singer-songwriter
- Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
- Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
- Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, Texas
- Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, chair of the House Democratic Caucus
- Carlos Eduardo Espina, content creator
- Olivia Troye, former Trump administration national security official
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan
- Rep. Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi
- Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, retired U.S. Capitol Police officer
- Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey
- Olivia Julianna, content creator
- Performance by Stevie Wonder
- Kenan Thompson, American comedian and actor
- Mindy Kaling
- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California
- Gov. Josh Shapiro Pennsylvania
- Alexander Hudlin
- Jasper Emhoff
- Arden Emhoff
- Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada
- Performance by Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate
- Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
- Performance by John Legend and Sheila E.
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Benjamin Ingman, former Walz student
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, vice presidential nominee
- Benediction by William Emmanuel Hall, lead Pastor of St. James Church in Chicago
Bill Clinton to say election is choice between "we the people" and "me, myself and I"
Clinton will say this election is a "clear choice" between "we the people" and "me, myself and I," according to excerpts of his speech released by the DNC.
"Not a day goes by that I'm not grateful for the chance the American people gave me to be one of the 45 people who have held the job," he is expected to say. "Even on the bad days, you can still make something good happen. Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes — the sheer joy — to do that on good and bad days. To be our voice."
Clinton will address the Chicago convention later tonight. It will be the 12th time he has addressed a Democratic convention. He gave his first convention speech in 1980, when he was the 33-year-old governor of Arkansas. In 1996, Chicago hosted the convention when he was running for reelection.
Convention's third day kicks off
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker gaveled in to start the third day of the Democratic National Convention.
"Let's party with a purpose," he said.
DNC speakers to address immigration and border security
A cadre of speakers is slated to address immigration policy and border security on Wednesday, Harris campaign officials told CBS News, in an attempt to redefine what has been widely viewed as a major political vulnerability for Democrats and Harris in this campaign cycle.
The speakers, who include Democratic lawmakers who have focused on immigration policy and the sheriff of a Texas county near the U.S.-Mexico border, are expected to embrace a bipartisan border security deal forged earlier this year that would enact significant restrictions on asylum and fund the hiring of thousands of additional Border Patrol agents and immigration officers.
They are planning to accuse former President Donald Trump of playing political games on immigration by urging Republican lawmakers to reject the border policy compromise, which collapsed in Congress without sufficient GOP support. At the same time, the speakers are expected to paint Trump as anti-immigrant, highlighting his most controversial campaign pledges, which include a promise to deport millions of unauthorized immigrants as part of a massive deportation operation.
Read more here.
How to watch the DNC tonight
CBS News 24/7 has coverage of the convention throughout the night and is streaming the major keynote speeches. Watch live on your mobile or streaming device.
A live feed of all of the speeches can be found here and in the player at the top of this page.
CBS television stations will have coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Find your local CBS station here.