Parents of Israeli-American hostage speak at DNC, tells son to "stay strong" The parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza, spoke at the Democratic National Convention about their anguish and misery since Hamas took their son on Oct. 7. Jon Polin said bringing the hostages home "is not a political issue." Rachel Goldberg-Polin ended their remarks with a message to their son: "We love you. Stay strong."