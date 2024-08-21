Amanda Gorman debuts new poem on DNC's third night

Amanda Gorman, a poet and activist who in 2021 made history as the youngest poet ever to read at a presidential inauguration, debuted a new poem on the third night of the Democratic convention Wednesday.

"We gather at this hallowed place because we believe in the American dream," her poem began. "We face a race that tests if this country we cherish shall perish from the Earth, and if our Earth shall perish from this country."

"We are one family, regardless of religion, class or color," she said. "For what defines a patriot is not our love of liberty, but our love for one another."

The poem concluded, "Let us not just believe in the American dream. Let us be worthy of it."

She rose to fame in 2021 when she performed "The Hill We Climb" at President Biden's inauguration, when she was just 22 years of age.