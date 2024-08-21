Watch CBS News

Full Video: Mindy Kaling speaks at DNC

Actress Mindy Kaling addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night, voicing her support for Vice President Kamala Harris before introducing House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries. See Kaling's full remarks.
