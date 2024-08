Hakeem Jeffries calls Trump an ex-boyfriend who "just won't go away" in DNC speech In his speech on Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries compared former President Donald Trump to an old boyfriend "who you broke up with but he just won't go away." Jeffries said Trump is a "chaos agent" and lauded Vice President Kamala Harris and House Democrats, who he says "will always put people over politics."