Chicago Weather: Tracking heavy snow, rain across area

By Albert Ramon, Laura Bannon, Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter weather advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the Chicago area. 

Rain will turn to snow, which could be heavy at times. Northern areas near the Wisconsin state line could see 6 inches of snow.

 

Rain, slush or snow?

For this system, results will vary. 

Milder temperatures in Chicago and its nearby suburbs will result in the full rain to snow transition taking a bit longer.

In addition, pavement temperatures will likely take a bit longer to respond to the heavier snow rates and not support slushy  accumulations on roads until near and after sunset.

Later this evening, some areas may get heavy snowfall at up to an inch per hour.  The biggest accumulations are expected north of Interstate 88.  About six inches near Wisconsin are possible, while towns south of Interstate 80 will be more rain with some snow mixed in. 

By John Dodge
 

How much snow will you get?

snowfall-forecast-today.png
By John Dodge
 

When will the snow begin to fall?

weather forecast today.png
By John Dodge
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

