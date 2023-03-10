Chicago Weather Alert: Snow lingers Friday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow gradually tapers off through the morning as flurries linger into the afternoon and evening.
Friday's temperatures will be in the upper 20s with breezy conditions.
Saturday will be a chilly day for Chicago's St. Patrick's Day celebrations with cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. Another round of snow develops late Saturday into Sunday.
Minor accumulations of a dusting to an inch is expected.
