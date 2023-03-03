Chicago Weather Alert: Rain to give way to heavy, wet snow in winter storm

Chicago Weather Alert: Rain to give way to heavy, wet snow in winter stormget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm watch has been issued in the Chicago area.
The watch is in effect for northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana from Friday morning until Friday evening.
The storm system is expected to hit the Chicago area Friday morning and into the afternoon with soaking downpours and thunderstorms possible. Heavy rain is expected to change to snowfall as temperatures drop by the afternoon.
Some areas could see five to eight inches of snow. However, the forecast models are not in agreement on snow totals, meaning that confidence in those amounts is relatively low.
Rain changing to snow will lead to some accumulation, however, amounts in Chicago will be ZERO for many locations, with a steep increase to the south and east of the city.
It is possible that the area might only get two to four inches. Accumulations will depend on when the precipitation turns from rain to snow and the track of the storm.
Some models show the snow falling more significantly to the east of Chicago, with higher totals in areas around Chesterton, Ind., and very little accumulation in Chicago.
Other models track the snow falling more directly over Chicago. So, northern suburbs may see little accumulation, with a few inches in the city and up to six inches in northwest Indiana.
Winter Storm Warning for parts of area
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter, Jasper, and Newton counties in Indiana.
The warning takes effect at noon Friday and continues until 10 p.m. Friday.
Computer models still disagree on snow totals
The wall of moisture that will bring us the storm will be focused on a northeasterly span from St. Louis through Cincinnati to Cleveland. But the Chicago area will be close enough as a low-pressure system passes just south of us at noon on Friday.
Colder air will wrap behind the system and change everything to snow for our area.
The computer models still disagree. But we expect Northwest Indiana – from about the Stevenson Expressway south/southeast into Northwest Indiana to see totals of 3 to 6 inches. Totals higher than 6 inches are possible for some parts of Northwest Indiana.
However, one model, the IBM GRAF (Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System), has the snowstorm missing the Chicago area altogether – with no snow accumulation seen west of Valparaiso and Rensselaer, Indiana. Those communities would get a mere .3 inch, while LaPorte, Indiana would get .9 inch.
The GFS (Global Forecast System) puts better chances of snow in our area – with 5.2 inches in Kankakee, 9.1 in Valparaiso, and 11.1 in Rensselaer. The snow totals for the more immediate Chicago area are low with this model – Joliet would see 0.8 inch, Midway International Airport 0.7 inch, and O'Hare International Airport 0.5 inch.
The highest potential snow totals for the Chicago area are seen with the European model, which calls for 1.8 inches at O'Hare, 3.6 at Midway. 4/2 at Joliet, 5.8 at Gary and Rensselaer, and 8.1 at LaPorte.
Heavy winds are also expected around the area for the entire area.
The system will move fast and will be gone by 7 p.m. Friday, leaving us for a dry and quiet weekend. But the afternoon rush has a strong chance of dangerous weather.