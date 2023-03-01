List Of Chicago's Mayors, 1837 To Present

(CBS) -- When she was inaugurated on May 20, 2019 Lori Lightfoot became Chicago's 56th mayor, succeeding Rahm Emanuel. Richard M Daley was the city's longest serving mayor, from 1989 to 2011. His father, Richard J. Daley, was the second-longest serving mayor, from 1955 to 1976.

Lightfoot lost her bid for a second term, finishing third in a crowded field on Feb. 28, 2023. A runoff election between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will determine the city's 57th mayor.

The first mayor of Chicago was William Ogden, who took office in 1837

Complete List Of Chicago Mayors

William B. Ogden, first mayor, 1837-1838

Buckner Stith Morris, second mayor, 1838-1839

Benjamin Wright Raymond, third mayor, 1839-1840

Alexander Loyd, fourth mayor, 1840-1841

Francis Cornwall Sherman, fifth mayor, 1841-1842

Benjamin Wright Raymond, sixth mayor, 1842-1843

Augustus Garrett, seventh mayor, 1843-1844

Alson Smith Sherman, eighth mayor, 1844-1845

Augustus Garrett, ninth mayor, 1845-1846

John Putnam Chapin, 10th mayor, 1846-1847

James Curtiss, 11th mayor, 1847-1848

James Hutchinson Woodworth, 12th mayor, 1848-1850

James Curtiss, 13th mayor, 1850-1851

Walter S. Gurnee, 14th mayor, 1851-1853

Charles McNeill Gray, 15th mayor, 1853-1854

Isaac Lawrence Milliken, 16th mayor, 1854-1855

Levi Day Boone, 17th mayor, 1855-1856

Thomas Dyer, 18th mayor, 1856-1857

John Wentworth, 19th mayor, 1857-1858

John Charles Haines, 20th mayor, 1858-1860

John Wentworth, 21st mayor, 1860-1861

Julian Sidney Rumsey, 22nd mayor, 1861-1862

Francis Cornwall Sherman, 23rd mayor, 1862-1865

John Blake Rice, 24th mayor, 1865-1869

Roswell B. Mason, 25th mayor, 1869-1871

Joseph Medill, 26th mayor, 1871-1873

Lester Legrand Bond, acting mayor, 1873

Harvey Doolittle Colvin, 27th mayor, 1873-1875

Monroe Heath, 28th mayor, 1876-1879

Thomas Hoyne, mayor-elect, 1876

Carter Henry Harrison III, 29th mayor, 1879-1887

John A. Roche, 30th mayor, 1887-1889

DeWitt Clinton Cregier, 31st mayor, 1889-1891

Hempstead Washburne, 32nd mayor, 1891-1893

Carter Henry Harrison III, 33rd mayor, 1893

George Bell Swift, 34th mayor, 1893

John Patrick Hopkins, 35th mayor, 1893-1895

George Bell Swift, 36th mayor, 1895-1897

Carter Henry Harrison IV, 37th mayor, 1897-1905

Edward F. Dunne, 38th mayor, 1905-1907

Fred A. Busse, 39th mayor, 1907-1911

Carter Henry Harrison IV, 40th mayor, 1911-1915

William Hale Thompson, 41st mayor, 1915-1923

William E. Dever, 42nd mayor, 1923-1927

William Hale Thompson, 43rd mayor, 1927-1931

Anton Joseph Cermak, 44th mayor, 1931-1933

Frank J. Corr, 45th mayor, 1933

Edward J. Kelly, 46th mayor, 1933-1947

Martin H. Kennelly, 47th mayor, 1947-1955

Richard J. Daley, 48th mayor, 1955-1976

Michael A. Bilandic, 49th mayor, 1976-1979

Jane Byrne, 50th mayor, 1979-1983

Harold Washington, 51st mayor, 1983-1987

David Duvall Orr, 52nd mayor, 1987

Eugene Sawyer, 53rd mayor, 1987-1989

Richard M. Daley, 54th mayor, 1989-2011

Rahm Emanuel, 55th mayor, 2011-2019

Lori Lightfoot, 56th mayor, 2019-2023*

Paul Vallas or Brandon Johnson 2023-



*Lightfoot failed in her attempt for a second term on Feb. 28, 2023. A runoff between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will determine the city's next mayor.

Source: Chicago Public Library