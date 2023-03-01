List Of Chicago's Mayors, 1837 To Present
(CBS) -- When she was inaugurated on May 20, 2019 Lori Lightfoot became Chicago's 56th mayor, succeeding Rahm Emanuel. Richard M Daley was the city's longest serving mayor, from 1989 to 2011. His father, Richard J. Daley, was the second-longest serving mayor, from 1955 to 1976.
Lightfoot lost her bid for a second term, finishing third in a crowded field on Feb. 28, 2023. A runoff election between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will determine the city's 57th mayor.
The first mayor of Chicago was William Ogden, who took office in 1837
Complete List Of Chicago Mayors
William B. Ogden, first mayor, 1837-1838
Buckner Stith Morris, second mayor, 1838-1839
Benjamin Wright Raymond, third mayor, 1839-1840
Alexander Loyd, fourth mayor, 1840-1841
Francis Cornwall Sherman, fifth mayor, 1841-1842
Benjamin Wright Raymond, sixth mayor, 1842-1843
Augustus Garrett, seventh mayor, 1843-1844
Alson Smith Sherman, eighth mayor, 1844-1845
Augustus Garrett, ninth mayor, 1845-1846
John Putnam Chapin, 10th mayor, 1846-1847
James Curtiss, 11th mayor, 1847-1848
James Hutchinson Woodworth, 12th mayor, 1848-1850
James Curtiss, 13th mayor, 1850-1851
Walter S. Gurnee, 14th mayor, 1851-1853
Charles McNeill Gray, 15th mayor, 1853-1854
Isaac Lawrence Milliken, 16th mayor, 1854-1855
Levi Day Boone, 17th mayor, 1855-1856
Thomas Dyer, 18th mayor, 1856-1857
John Wentworth, 19th mayor, 1857-1858
John Charles Haines, 20th mayor, 1858-1860
John Wentworth, 21st mayor, 1860-1861
Julian Sidney Rumsey, 22nd mayor, 1861-1862
Francis Cornwall Sherman, 23rd mayor, 1862-1865
John Blake Rice, 24th mayor, 1865-1869
Roswell B. Mason, 25th mayor, 1869-1871
Joseph Medill, 26th mayor, 1871-1873
Lester Legrand Bond, acting mayor, 1873
Harvey Doolittle Colvin, 27th mayor, 1873-1875
Monroe Heath, 28th mayor, 1876-1879
Thomas Hoyne, mayor-elect, 1876
Carter Henry Harrison III, 29th mayor, 1879-1887
John A. Roche, 30th mayor, 1887-1889
DeWitt Clinton Cregier, 31st mayor, 1889-1891
Hempstead Washburne, 32nd mayor, 1891-1893
Carter Henry Harrison III, 33rd mayor, 1893
George Bell Swift, 34th mayor, 1893
John Patrick Hopkins, 35th mayor, 1893-1895
George Bell Swift, 36th mayor, 1895-1897
Carter Henry Harrison IV, 37th mayor, 1897-1905
Edward F. Dunne, 38th mayor, 1905-1907
Fred A. Busse, 39th mayor, 1907-1911
Carter Henry Harrison IV, 40th mayor, 1911-1915
William Hale Thompson, 41st mayor, 1915-1923
William E. Dever, 42nd mayor, 1923-1927
William Hale Thompson, 43rd mayor, 1927-1931
Anton Joseph Cermak, 44th mayor, 1931-1933
Frank J. Corr, 45th mayor, 1933
Edward J. Kelly, 46th mayor, 1933-1947
Martin H. Kennelly, 47th mayor, 1947-1955
Richard J. Daley, 48th mayor, 1955-1976
Michael A. Bilandic, 49th mayor, 1976-1979
Jane Byrne, 50th mayor, 1979-1983
Harold Washington, 51st mayor, 1983-1987
David Duvall Orr, 52nd mayor, 1987
Eugene Sawyer, 53rd mayor, 1987-1989
Richard M. Daley, 54th mayor, 1989-2011
Rahm Emanuel, 55th mayor, 2011-2019
Lori Lightfoot, 56th mayor, 2019-2023*
Paul Vallas or Brandon Johnson 2023-
*Lightfoot failed in her attempt for a second term on Feb. 28, 2023. A runoff between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will determine the city's next mayor.
