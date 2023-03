Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) appears to have narrowly defeated challenger Aida Flores, a Chicago Public Schools educator, in Tuesday's election.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez proclaims victory in 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) appears to have narrowly defeated challenger Aida Flores, a Chicago Public Schools educator, in Tuesday's election.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On