Vallas campaign condemns deepfake video posted to Twitter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On the eve of Chicago's mayoral election, the Paul Vallas campaign is denouncing what they're calling a "deceptive impersonation video" posted to Twitter.

The deepfake was viewed thousands of times before it was taken down.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Monday, experts say the timing of the video is important.

Even though the video appears to have been taken down quickly and the account suspended from Twitter — sometimes it is hard to undo the misinformation damage this close to an important election.

We are not playing or quoting the video in its entirety so as not to perpetuate the misinformation, but it shows a photo of Vallas with a voice underneath that very much resembles his voice - saying that back in his day, cops would kill 17 or 18 people and "nobody would bat an eye."

The video goes on to say we should start "refunding the police."

The Vallas campaign reported the video to Twitter and released a statement saying, the recently-created account "posted an obviously fake, deceptive video using deep fake technology to impersonate Paul's voice and defame his character."

"You can cause great harm getting something like this wrong, because it'll take so long to get it back," said Al Tompkins, a senior faculty member at the Poynter Institute. "You can't stuff the genie back in the bottle once the damage is done, particularly in a political campaign where these things get circulated not just in media, but in social channels and conversations.

Tompkins said it is unclear exactly how this particular video was created - but showed us how, in minutes, he was able to generate multiple different voices to the same text.

"It it's not that I don't want you to trust anything. It's that I want you to verify everything," Tompkins said, "and if you can't prove it to be true, just don't repeat it."

The Vallas campaign declined our request for an interview.