Watch CBS News

Jesús "Chuy" García concedes mayoral race

García congratulated some aldermanic candidates with connections to him as he conceded in the race for mayor. Following his speech is some analysis from CBS 2 Political Analysts Leslie Hairston and Sylvia Puente.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.