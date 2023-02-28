Mayoral candidates spend one more day crisscrossing city before Election Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This last day before the Chicago mayoral election, most of the candidates covered a lot of ground – but not all.

Because the race is still considered a tossup, last-minute campaign trail face time could be critical.

But as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, you may be surprised to learn who kept a low profile Monday. It was not U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García (D-Illinois), who was shaking hands with voters at the entrance to the Belmont Avenue 'L' stop.

Almost all of Chicago's mayoral candidates used the last full day of campaigning trying to do one thing – sway to their side undecided voters and those who have not cast a ballot.

"I think that our strong closing – including our final ad – are bringing a lot of undecided voters," García said at the station, which serves the Chicago Transit Authority Red, Brown, and Purple lines.

But depending on the poll, García's strong support earlier in the race may be waning – making those undecided votes even more crucial for him to make the likely April runoff.

But García does have the war chest enabling him to put out ads. Mayoral candidate Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) – who spent the day greeting voters at Pearl's Place in Bronzeville - does not.

"Let's be honest – I don't have a lot of money for fancy, glitzy TV commercials," Sawyer said at the Southern-style soul food restaurant at 3901 S. Michigan Ave. "But I don't think TV commercials vote, last time I checked."

Sawyer, along with other candidates lacking big campaign money, is hoping voters do their research and choose the candidate based on issues. Ald. Sophia King (4th) is in that group, as is Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago).

"If we want a city with a true future that's going to work for all of us, we have to all be engaged in the process," Buckner said.

In a race that many consider to be up for grabs, last-minute campaign trail face time could be key.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (D-1st), who some polls suggest could be a runoff contender, spent his final Monday hours campaigning alongside a homeless activist – hours after being a no-show at an earlier, scheduled Lincoln Square event.

Meanwhile, activist Ja'Mal Green met with voters at Truman College in Uptown – before his campaign bus got stuck in the mud. He joked about that situation.

Businessman Willie Wilson met with parishioners at the Spirit of Truth Church in Homan Square.

"We think that a lot of people are going to be surprised," Wilson said.

But perceived frontrunner and former Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer Paul Vallas, avoided cameras Monday. This raised speculation that he might be avoiding questions about his Twitter account "liking" some racist and homophobic comments.

Vallas said his account was hacked.

As for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, she covered as much ground as she could in a fight to save her job.

"I am the only candidate that can beat Paul Vallas," Lightfoot said. "I'm going to be in the runoff, so I'm not thinking about what doesn't happen."

Candidates need 50 percent plus one to win the election outright. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will go to a runoff.