Jesus “Chuy” Garcia hoping to rally Southwest Side base in bid for mayor Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is counting on his longtime base of support on the Southwest Side to turn out at the polls on Tuesday as he makes his second bid for the mayor’s office in Chicago. He’s pushing his 40 years of public service experience as the reason to put him onto the 5th floor at City Hall, with the know-how that he says Mayor Lightfoot has not shown in office.