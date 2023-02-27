With Burke family reign coming to an end in 14th Ward, two candidates vie for seat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With indicted Ald. Edward Burke stepping down after 54 years representing the 14th Ward on the Southwest Side, two candidates are looking to take the reins in Chicago's municipal election.

The 14th Ward includes parts of the Gage Park, Archer Heights, Brighton Park, and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods. Jeylú Gutiérrez and Raul Reyes are running to replace Burke, who has represented the ward since 1969, making him the longest-serving alderman in City Council history.

Burke was re-elected in 2019, despite having been charged in a federal extortion case, but opted not to run for re-election in 2023, after that case expanded to more sweeping racketeering charges, accusing him of using his city position to steer business to his private law firm. He goes on trial in November.

Before he took office, his father Alderman Joseph Burke, was elected in the same ward in 1953, meaning it will be the first time in 60 years that the ward won't be represented by a member of the Burke family.

Gutiérrez is the current district director for Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya, and has been endorsed by mayoral candidate and U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia. She was a volunteer on Garcia's 2015 mayoral campaign, when he forced Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a runoff.

"I'm running because we need to bring transparency and disability and honesty to our 14th ward," Gutiérrez said.

She has raised more than $75,000 for her campaign, including contributions from Anaya; Illinois State Reps. Celina Villanueva, Edgar Gonzalez Jr., Aaron Ortiz, and Norma Hernandez; the Service Employees International Union; and the Illinois Restaurant Association.

Reyes is a staff assistant in the city clerk's office, and a former Burke political operative. He ran for alderman in the 15th Ward in 2015 against Ald. Raymond Lopez, finishing fifth out of six candidates.

"Why I'm running? To continue serving the people. The people I've been serving for 25 years, I want to continue doing that," Reyes said.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Reyes helped Burke gather signatures on his nominating petitions to get on the ballot ahead of the 2019 election, and also filed an objection against Burke challenger Tanya Patino.

He also received a $50,000 contribution from Burke's brother, former Illinois State Rep. Dan Burke, according to Illinois campaign finance records. In total, Reyes has raised about $60,000 for his campaign since October.

Asked about his connections to Ald. Burke, Reyes claimed, "Basically the relationship was going through the Ward office to get the services that the people in the Gage Park needed."

But Gutiérrez insisted their ties are more extensive.

"What I know is that he's been a precinct captain of his for 25 years. He's been a part of that corrupt organization for so long." "We deserve better because we work so hard and we pay a lot of taxes. We've been neglected and forgotten. So we really needs someone to takes care of the community."

Asked what sets him aside from Gutiérrez, Reyes said, "experience."

"Experience, experience, experience; 25 years of getting things done, especially in the Gage Park area," he said.

For her part, Gutiérrez said what sets her apart is "integrity" and "honesty."

"I'm a woman of value, I'm a woman of family, I'm a woman of faith. I really go by what I do," she said.

Both candidates have been hitting the pavement in the closing days of the race, knocking on doors, rain or shine.