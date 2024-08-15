Pro-Israel group to draw attention to hostages with installation during DNC in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whether they have a permit or not, a pro-Israel organization said its members will gather near the United Center during the Democratic National Convention next week to show solidarity for the hostages still held by Hamas.

Artists from the country and the world will put their messages on display next week, in what is being called Hostage Square Chicago.

A video clip showing of a young woman named Naama Levy taken by Hamas fighters on Oct. 7, 2023, will forever be etched in the mind of Israeli artist Tomer Peretz.

"For me, it became like some kind of a symbol for the hostages' situation," he said.

Peretz turned his pain into art—creating a massive installation depicting the bloody sweatpants worn by Levy as she was taken hostage.

"I decided to create a very large scale of those pants and to show what was stuck in my mind," he said.

Peretz said it is an issue that is "very personal" for him. His piece inspired by the events of Oct. 7 will be in Chicago next week for the DNC. Six large-scale creations will fill Hostage Square Chicago—an all-day outdoor exhibit to show solidarity with Israel and the hostages.

In Tel Aviv, Hostage Square has been the center point for advocacy around the hostage crisis.

"So what we wanted to do in Chicago is to bring that same feeling to Chicago for one day," said Aya Schechter of the Israeli American Council.

During last month's Republican National Convention, the council displayed the hostages' pictures near the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee where the convention was held.

Schechter said the Israeli American Council's permit to rally next week close to the United Center was denied.

"And we were offered a different location, but it was out of sight and sound from the United Center, and we didn't believe that anyone would actually see us," she said.

With the world focusing on Chicago next week, Peretz said he wants his art to send a clear message.

"Whoever is going to have the power out there, we really need the help to get them out of there," he said. "Let's just bring them home as soon as we can."

For security reasons, leaders with the Israeli American Council will not say where Hostage Square Chicago is going to be. But it will be located near the United Center on a private lot.