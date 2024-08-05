How Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's wealth factors into consideration for VP

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is expected to officially announce her running mate on Tuesday, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker may still be among the top contenders.

On Sunday, Harris interviewed the top contenders to be her running mate, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly in person in Washington. She also met with other candidates in person and virtually.

CBS News Chicago has repeatedly asked Pritzker's team if he met with her, but they did not respond. The governor, who is usually open to the press, has been tight-lipped as of late.

"I'm not going to talk about the conversations I've had with the campaign about that," Pritzker said at a recent event.

The governor quickly left after his only public event on Monday as the "veepstakes" entered its final hours.

"I imagine whoever vetted Pritzker had a headache before he finished, because of the complicated nature of his financial situation," said attorney James Hamilton, who was part of vetting Democratic vice presidential candidates in four election cycles.

Hamilton led the vice presidential vetting for Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. He said it's more complicated vetting people with vast wealth like Pritzker, who has a net worth of about $3.5 billion according to Forbes.

So, does Pritzker's wealth make him more or less likely to be the nominee?

"I think it depends on what they find," Hamilton said.

Regardless of the candidate's wealth, the vetting process is intense. Hamilton described it as the "most invasive set of questions you can imagine."

Finalists are forced to open their medical and financial records, making doctors, accountants, and spouses available. The job of a "vetter" like Hamilton is to unearth anything that could damage the ticket.

"These are difficult things because you're dealing here with people that have reached the pinnacle of American life," said Hamilton.

The tighter-than-normal timeline of the vetting process also plays a role during this cycle.

"The timetable here has been abbreviated, and that has complicated the issue," Hamilton said.

Whomever Harris picks, the pair is expected to make its debut together on Wednesday in Philadelphia and they'll then make their way to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, underscoring the value of the swing state where Harris and Trump are essentially tied.