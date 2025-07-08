She was wrong.

The morning of Jayden's murder, Brand forced his way into the home.

"As I opened the door, I was pushed right back in and grabbed from the neck, like in a chokehold. I was just screaming, begging 'Jayden, Jayden! Get your brother! Get out of here! Get out of here!'" Smith recalled.

Unbeknownst to her, she had been stabbed 13 times.

"I didn't know that I was being stabbed because my adrenaline was going and I'm just so worried about my kids and getting my kids out of there," she said.

Jayden tried to intervene and was also stabbed.

Smith said she ran down the hall in an attempt to get Brand away from her kids.

"Blood was just gushing from my neck, and I was like, 'I'm about to die,'" she said.

She said she went into her bedroom and put her back against the door while Brand kicked the door trying to get in.

"At this point, I'm losing so much blood, it's like I'm about to faint," Smith said. "But I kept telling myself, your kids aren't there. Get up."

The kicking at the door stopped. She said she screamed for Jayden, but there was no answer.

"I see my baby laying by the front door not moving," Smith said through tears. "This can't be happening. I said 'Jayden, please get up.'"

But he didn't move.

"It just looked like my baby was sleeping right there on the floor, all the while Kameron is still standing there looking," Smith said.

Five-year-old Kameron saw everything. Smith said he called his father on an iPad, sobbing, "Mommy and Jayden are dead."

Weeks earlier, Smith had warned the court that Brand had threatened her life. She filed a petition for an emergency protective order, writing that Brand had sent several text messages saying he would "kill me and my family."

The judge denied her emergency request.

A court transcript showed the judge did not consider this an emergency because Brand was locked up at the time for a parole violation related to a domestic violence case involving a different woman.

Then, just before the murder, Brand was released from prison. He was supposed to be placed on electronic monitoring -- but the monitor was never attached, CBS News Chicago sources confirmed. He was told to get it in Chicago.

Instead, he went to Smith's home.

In the wake of Jayden's death, CBS News Chicago uncovered a cascade of failures involving the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Prisoner Review Board, and the court system. Two members of the parole board resigned. Smith has filed a civil lawsuit against the state.

A jury found Brand, 39, guilty of Jayden's murder last month, in addition to 16 other counts.

"I want to know why they didn't do their job," Smith said.

And while Smith sought an order of protection, a separate CBS News Chicago investigation revealed only one out of every four orders of protection are actually served in Cook County.

That lack of service contributed to another tragedy that cost the life of Maria Roque in 2023. She was shot in front of her West Side home and died in front of her then 8-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son.