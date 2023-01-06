Marissa Perlman CBS

Marissa Perlman is an award-winning reporter for CBS 2 News Chicago. She joined the team in February, 2021.

She is thrilled to be back reporting and breaking stories in her hometown. Marissa grew up in Glenview and is a graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication.

Marissa's career as an anchor and reporter started in Elmira, New York at WETM-TV just two weeks after her graduation from Syracuse. She was the lead anchor and interim news director in 2013. She is a two-time Edward R. Murrow Award winner for reporting on winter weather coverage and participating on special report on the opioid epidemic.

She also won a New York State Broadcasting Award for her live field anchoring during major flooding in Watkins Glen, N.Y. and served as a panelist in the 2014 congressional debate.

Marissa's next stop was in Buffalo, working for WIVB where she served as both weekend morning and evening news anchor for four years. She covered everything from wild winter weather to politics. She was a part of the Emmy-award winning team for storm coverage.

She joined the CBS family in April of 2019 as a reporter and fill-in anchor at KOVR, the CBS affiliate in Sacramento, Calif. She was recognized for her reporting for her daily investigations, state politics and covering wildfires.

You'll find Marissa in her off time exploring the Chicago restaurant scene, traveling as much a possible, spending time with her family and going on long walks throughout the city.