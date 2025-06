Zaftigs offers a wide variety on its all-day menu, including French toast, bagels and deli sandwiches.

Zaftigs Delicatessen offers all-day brunch with scratch ingredients Zaftigs offers a wide variety on its all-day menu, including French toast, bagels and deli sandwiches.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On