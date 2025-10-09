What is the “Double Tax” on women of color? Author Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman explains Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman— an award-winning Ghanaian-American researcher, entrepreneur, and author—joined WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole to have a conversation about her latest book, “The Double Tax: How Women of Color are Overcharged and Underpaid.” The doctoral candidate at Harvard Kennedy School talks about what the Double Tax is, why is it was important for her to write this book and why this is an important read for everyone.