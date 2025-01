What is Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looking for in his offensive coordinator? Dan Roche and Mike Reiss discuss the latest news surrounding Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel building out his staff in New England. Who could take over at offensive coordinator, and what is Vrabel looking for from his OC? Is Josh McDaniels a realistic candidate? And who could take over at defensive coordinator? Roche and Reiss break it all down on WBZ-TV's Sports Final!