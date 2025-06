What challenges does Marco Sturm face as head coach of the Boston Bruins? WBZ-TV's Dan Roche talks with Bruins radio analyst Bob Beers to discuss Marco Sturm being hired as the team's new head coach. What will Boston's identity be under Sturm, and what challenges will he face in his first year as an NHL head coach? Beers also touches on what Don Sweeney and Cam Neely need to do this offseason to put Sturm in the team in the best spot to succeed.