What are scabies and how can they be treated? Scabies is caused by tiny bugs or mites–so small you can’t see them–that burrow into the skin, causing intense itching and red bumps–often in the webs between your fingers, the armpits, the waist, the groin, and any skin folds. It’s highly contagious, as scabies mites can be passed on from person to person through direct touch or clothing, blankets, sheets, towels, or furniture.