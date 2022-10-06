Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For October 6, 2022

Colin McGrath's mother testifies against driver charged in boy's death; Man accused of bringing a gun to a Revere job site appears in court; The top of the Scituate Lighthouse has been removed; Latest weather forecast.
