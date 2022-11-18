Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For November 18, 2022

Police confirm additional remains found in a South Boston freezer; Stepmother of Harmony Montgomery pleads guilty to perjury charges; Gov. Baker pardons a brother and sister involved in Fells Acres day care case; Latest forecast.
