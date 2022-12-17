Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For December 16, 2022

Judge revokes bail of man accused of stabbing a woman in Roxbury; Reports: Pres. Biden plans to name Joe Kennedy as Special Envoy to North Ireland; Fall River man buys six winning Lucky For Life lottery tickets; Latest forecast.
