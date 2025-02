A UMass Amherst senior thought he won a $10,000 prize after hitting a half-court shot during a halftime challenge. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

UMass student's half-court shot for $10,000 overturned by replay A UMass Amherst senior thought he won a $10,000 prize after hitting a half-court shot during a halftime challenge. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On