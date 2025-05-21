Watch CBS News

Trauma centers to test new approach to evaluating traumatic brain injuries

Trauma centers around the country will begin testing a new assessment approach developed by experts in the field, including at UC San Francisco and Boston University, that considers clinical, biomarker, imaging, and other modifying factors. They hope this will lead to more accurate diagnoses and treatment, providing more rigorous care for some patients and preventing premature discussions about withdrawing life support in others.
