The ReMix - Chef Paul Wahlberg cooks up a Blue Bloods meal In this week's The ReMix, we get a home cooked meal from Chef Paul Wahlberg. As he creates a dish styled after his brother Donnie Wahlberg's show Blue Bloods. 10-year-old author Amelie Anastasia discusses her Fox Tales book series. We talk to the band Dispatch about their mission to rock the vote in their Amplifying Democracy tour. Flora Cash have a musical love story that needs to be told Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at a local Boston restaurant Borrachito. And Dr. Robyn Riseberg talks about tips for parenting when it comes to kids and when and how to regulate phone use. 00:00:00 - 00:06:33 Chef Paul Wahlberg 00:06:34 - 00:10:50 Author Amelie Anastasia 00:10:51 - 00:12:34 Dispatch 00:12:35 - 00:15:14 Flora Cash 00:15:15 - 00:22:00 Kids and Phones 00:22:01 - 00:23:58 - Borrachito