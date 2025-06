The James P. Kelleher Rose Garden was designed nearly 100 years ago. WBZ TV's Jordyn Jagolinzer reports.

Take a look inside Boston's own "secret garden" The James P. Kelleher Rose Garden was designed nearly 100 years ago. WBZ TV's Jordyn Jagolinzer reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On