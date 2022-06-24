Watch CBS News

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed a woman's right to abortion. The ruling sends the issue back to the states. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford reports.
