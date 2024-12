Adam Phaneuf's holiday lights display in Southboro has thrilled visitors for 17 years. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.

Southboro Christmas light display features tunnel, thousands of lights Adam Phaneuf's holiday lights display in Southboro has thrilled visitors for 17 years. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On