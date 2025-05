Formlabs, a 3D printing company, manufactures its machines in China. WBZ-TV's Logan Hall reports.

Somerville 3D printing company faces uncertain future with global trade tensions Formlabs, a 3D printing company, manufactures its machines in China. WBZ-TV's Logan Hall reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On