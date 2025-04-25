Watch CBS News

"Sinners" brings representation to the big screen

Boston filmmakers and filmgoers are praising the box office hit "Sinners," the newest movie by director Ryan Coogler starring Michael B. Jordan that's set in the Deep South. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
