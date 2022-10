Police say a shoplifter released pepper spray inside a Brookline T.J. Maxx Sunday evening, sending two people to the hospital.

Shoplifter allegedly releases pepper spray inside Brookline TJ Maxx Police say a shoplifter released pepper spray inside a Brookline T.J. Maxx Sunday evening, sending two people to the hospital.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On