Red Sox trade for James Paxton, extend Alex Cora. What's next? In a roughly 48-hour span, the Red Sox have extended manager Alex Cora and acquired James Paxton from the Dodgers. Dan Roche and Joe Weil discuss what else could be in store before the trade deadline and preview the upcoming Yankees series. Plus Joe shares a fun story about Dylan Cease from his days calling Cease's games in the Minors.